The Southwest Gwinnett Chamber (SWGC) recently held its March 2023 First Friday breakfast at the Hilton in Peachtree Corners, the organization’s signature monthly networking event drawing local business professionals.

SWGC Board Member, William Corbin presented a Character Award to Norcross High School’s Corbin Blum. The award was created to recognize outstanding students whose attitudes and actions embody the organization’s mission, passion, and commitment to excellence and community action.

