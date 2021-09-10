SUGAR HILL — Buford defeated Lanier 10-2 for its second Region 8-AAAAAA softball win of the week Thursday thanks to a big effort from Mackenzie Pickens, who finished a single away from the cycle.
Pickens went 4-for-4 with two solo home runs, a triple, a double, two RBIs and four runs scored, and teammate Olivia Haag was 1-for-3 with a three-run homer. Haag (2-0) also pitched three innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on four hits and striking out four.
Olivia Duncan pitched the final three innings without allowing a run. She gave up one hit and struck out four. Duncan also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, an RBI and a run.
Madison Pickens added a 1-for-3 game with an RBI, a run and a stolen base.
The Wolves are now 10-1-1 and 4-1 in the region, just a half game off Dacula’s 8-AAAAAA lead.
SOFTBALL
Collins Hill 8, Peachtree Ridge 5
SUWANEE — McKenzie Jones’ hitting and pitching helped Collins Hill to an 8-5 win over Peachtree Ridge in 8-AAAAAAA play on Thursday.
Jones was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs, in addition to pitching 2 1/3 innings with two strikeouts for the save.
The Eagles also got contributions from Sarah Buchanan (2-for-3, two RBIs), Monroe Oglesby (double, RBI) and Kam Munson (hit, RBI, run, stolen base).
Mountain View 11, Mill Creek 6
HOSCHTON — Mountain View defeated rival Mill Creek 11-6 Thursday in 8-AAAAAAA.
Sarah Kate Sportsman had a double, two singles and three RBIs, and Bria Finley had a double, two singles and two RBIs to lead the Bears’ offense. Sarah Anne Behunin contributed three singles and an RBI, Ahmari Braden had a single, a double and two RBIs and Callie Shrope had two singles and an RBI.
Jahnnie Patterson, Rylie Smith and Kendal Henderson had a single each for Mountain View (9-8, 3-2). Bella Teems pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts for the win.
Parkview 9, Newton 0
LILBURN — Olivia Kotowski threw a five-inning no-hitter with five strikeouts Thursday as Parkview downed Newton 9-0 in 4-AAAAAAA play.
The Panthers finished with 15 hits.
Grayson 17, South Gwinnett 0
SNELLVILLE — Grayson overpowered South Gwinnett for a 17-0 victory in 4-AAAAAAA play on Thursday.
Rylee Summers struck out four and gave up two hits in three innings to earn the win, while Elizabeth Bowen, Savannah White and Carter Freeman each had two hits to lead the offense. Lainey Pettit added a hit and two RBIs.
Grayson also got a hit each from Ansley Cook, Megan Dagenhart, Emma Davis, Nia McKnight, Summers and Carrie Green.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.