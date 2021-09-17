_MG_8746.jpg

Carrie Green

SNELLVILLE — Carrie Green drove in the game-winning runs in the top of the seventh inning Thursday as Grayson defeated host Brookwood 8-6 in Region 4-AAAAAAA softball.

Green had three hits and three RBIs in the victory, and Emma Davis also had three hits. Nia McKnight had two hits and two RBIs, while Carter Freeman and Alex Wiley added two hits each.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.