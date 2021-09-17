urgent SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Carrie Green's game-winner in seventh lifts Grayson over Brookwood From Staff Reports Sep 17, 2021 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Carrie Green Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SNELLVILLE — Carrie Green drove in the game-winning runs in the top of the seventh inning Thursday as Grayson defeated host Brookwood 8-6 in Region 4-AAAAAAA softball. Green had three hits and three RBIs in the victory, and Emma Davis also had three hits. Nia McKnight had two hits and two RBIs, while Carter Freeman and Alex Wiley added two hits each. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Carrie Green Hit Baseball Sport Emma Davis Softball Nia Mcknight Winning Carter × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Help Wanted >> More Events Obituaries Tommie Nelda Humphries Mayo Sep 14, 2021 Lawrenceville, GA Beloved wife, mother, and educator, Tommie N… Marguerite Westbrook Camp Sep 14, 2021 Lawrenceville, GA Marguerite Westbrook Camp, age 93, of Lawren… Wayne Warbington Sep 13, 2021 Loganville, GA Wayne Leon Warbington, Sr., 74, peacefully pass… » More Obituaries Latest Gwinnett Daily Post e-Edition Gwinnett Daily Post To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Trending Recipes Latest Daily Post classified ads Construction BRIAN'S TREE & HANDYMAN SERVICES •Total Tree Removal •Leaf & BRIAN'S TREE & HANDYMAN SERVICES •Total Tree Removal … Other BUYING HOMES FOR CASH BUYING HOMES FOR CASH Any Condition No Closing Cost No Re… Garage L'ville, 30045 ESTATE SALE 2120 Meyers Dr. SE Thurs. 9/16 L'ville, 30045 ESTATE SALE 2120 Meyers Dr. SE Thurs. 9/16… » More classified ads Nominate for Gwinnett County Best of the Best >> More Contests Latest An arrest has been made in the 2012 killing of a UNC-Chapel Hill student, police say Minnesota Supreme Court rules Minneapolis voters may decide on abolishing the police department in upcoming elections Ohio Republican who voted to impeach Trump says he will not run for reelection in 2022 Wrongly convicted man dies of Covid-19, nine years after he was exonerated A timeline of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito's case » More News Featured Businesses Jackson Electric Membership Corporation Jackson EMC - Lawrenceville 461 Swanson Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 1-800-462-3691 Website Fabric World Inc 1555 E Park Place Blvd, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 770-413-7655 City of Norcross 65 Lawrenceville St., Norcross, GA 30071 770-448-2122 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGwinnett County resident to compete for Miss Georgia titleGwinnett County Public Schools will retain full accreditation; two areas of improvement identified by review teamGwinnett schools Superintendent Calvin Watts: It's uncertain when GCPS face mask mandate could endFire destroys Lawrenceville home, damages two othersGwinnett police arrest murder suspects during patrol detailGwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts says business community's support needed in classroomsGwinnett County, Georgia DOT installing smart corridor technology at intersectionsHEALTH: Suspicious interaction during colonoscopy should prompt reportTank vs. Tankless: Hot Water Heater ShowdownGBI investigating deaths of two murder suspects at Gwinnett jail CollectionsON THE MARKET: This unique Lawrenceville area estate boasts 22 acres with ATV trails, four spring-fed pondsWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Sept. 12, 2021MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Sept. 13IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Sept. 6-12GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Sept. 10-12WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Sept. 13Gwinnett Grads on 2021 NFL Football RostersPHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Sept. 13PHOTOS: Scenes from the Gwinnett Health Fair at Lenora Park in Snellville CommentedGwinnett County Public Schools offering $500 incentive to staff members who are vaccinated (9)Gwinnett BOC Chair Nicole Love Hendrickson: No transit referendum in 2022, but short-term projects are being considered (5)Livid parents take their kids out of class in response to a school board member's Covid misinformation (2)Former Brunswick prosecutor indicted in Ahmaud Arbery case (2)Former Norcross High School basketball coach accuses GCPS of racial discrimination in federal lawsuit (2)Gov. Brian Kemp to local governments: No COVID-19 mandates (2)Stone Mountain Park adopts new logo minus Confederate imagery (2)Gwinnett County Public Schools will retain full accreditation; two areas of improvement identified by review team (2)5 things to know for August 18: Afghanistan, coronavirus, tropical storms, wildfires, China (1)China reports no new local Covid-19 cases for first time since July, as Delta outbreak wanes (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.