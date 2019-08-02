DSC_8882.JPG
Anti-287(g) protestors hold signs during a “community engagement discussion” at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center Wednesday evening. The event was intended to foster a dialogue between the program’s supporters and opponents.

 Isabel Hughes

A partnership between state or local law enforcement and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, that allows local jurisdictions to receive delegated authority for immigration enforcement, 287(g) has been a controversial issue in Gwinnett in recent months.

