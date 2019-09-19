If any team and coach understands Shiloh’s quick start to the 2019 campaign after averaging only about two wins per season the past decade, it’s Meadowcreek and their coach Jason Carrera.
It was just two years ago that the Mustangs seemingly came out of nowhere to earn its first winning season and postseason berth in nearly 30 years.
So Shiloh coach Tino Ierulli knows they won’t be intimidated by the Generals’ 3-0 record so far when they come calling to Meadowcreek Community Stadium on Friday night for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
“In all honestly, it doesn’t change anything because I would hope that no team is going to fear our record because it’s (just) on paper,” said Ierulli, who has led Shiloh to its best start since 2012 in his first season since assuming the head coaching reins in February after a successful tenure in Florida. “They need to be concerned with our strengths, just as we need to be concerned with their strengths. We’re going into every game prepared.”
The Generals have had plenty of time to prepare during their most recent bye week, and will bring in a lot of momentum after beating their first three opponents by a combined score of 127-8 behind an offense led by one of Gwinnett’s top running backs in Arthur Rodgers Jr., receiver Dakota Thomas and quarterback Vince Goffney, plus a stifling define paced by defensive end Jasheen Davis and linebacker Isaac Dowling.
“Obviously the speed of the team is noticeable,” Carrera said of Shiloh. “They play very fast. They’re going to run you side to side. They’re going to run you vertical, and they’re going to blitz you defensively, put a bunch a pressure on you using their speed.
“They’re just a well-coached team, very aggressive, very fast. So we’ve got to be ready for the pressure they’re going to bring.”
Carrera knows Meadowcreek will have its handful dealing with Shiloh’s collection of talent, especially coming off a short week following its 14-6 loss to Discovery, which spilled over into Monday after being postponed by lightning late in the first half last Friday.
But he is more concerned with how the Mustangs (1-2) deal with some of their own issues, many of which was on full display during Monday’s completion of the previous Friday’s game.
“Oh, I think it’s going to be some advantage to (Shiloh),” Carrera said his team’s quick turnaround, while Shiloh is coming off a bye week. “Obviously, having their legs under them and a little rest and things like that. But like I said (to the team Monday) night, I wouldn’t change my decision (to finish Monday) at all in any way. I would not deprive my kids of a football game (Monday) night.
“(The team’s issues go) far beyond (turnovers). … The simple things of dumb penalties, missed assignments, turnovers, not reading something correctly or not blocking someone correctly, all those are things we’ve gone (through) over and over again. As a coach, … just continue to grind until they get it and you hope it clicks with them sooner or later.”
One bit of good news for the Mustangs was that Army-committed quarterback Quincy Bonner was cleared to return to Monday’s completion after having to sit out the start of the game the previous Friday while recovering from concussion symptoms.
And a full week of practice should help bring some more stability to an offense that has other weapons like running backs Letreveone Gaither, Samuel Lusungulu and Michael Thompson, plus receivers Micah James and Joe Jenkins.
It could also mean a bit of an adjustment for the Shiloh defense, which didn’t know until after Monday’s game that Bonner might be available.
But as much as he respects the dimension Bonner brings to the Meadowcreek offense, Ierulli knows the Generals must be ready for anything the Mustangs might throw at them.
“We’re just going to prepare for what we have on film and what their offensive philosophy and defensive philosophy is,” Ierulli said.
“I mean, not too many teams stray from their philosophy, so we’ve got a couple (game) films on them. We’re breaking them down and we’re going to prepare for what they’ve been doing, no matter who their quarterback is or running back is or whatever.”
SHILOH AT MEADOWCREEK
Shiloh Generals (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Tino Ierulli
Record: 3-0
Last week: Had a bye
Meadowcreek Mustangs (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Jason Carrera
Record: 1-2
Last week: Lost to Discovery 14-6