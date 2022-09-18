Parkview senior Ally Graden committed Tuesday to the Georgia Highlands College fastpitch softball program.
Graden, an outfield and utility player prospect, helped the Panthers to the region title and the second round of the state playoffs last season.
Finley picks Howard
Mountain View senior Bria Finley committed Sunday to the Howard University fastpitch softball program.
Finley is a prospect as an outfielder and utility player.
Georgia earns commitment from Brown
Parkview junior Cade Brown committed Friday to the University of Georgia baseball program.
Brown, the son of Parkview head baseball coach Chan Brown, is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound infielder. He earned all-county honors from the Daily Post and the Gwinnett Dugout Club last season as a sophomore.
Pickens commits to OLE MISS
Buford junior Mackenzie Pickens committed Monday to the Ole Miss Rebels fastpitch softball program.
The Wolves shortstop has been a Daily Post Super Six selection the past two seasons and was a first-team all-state, all-region and all-county selection her first two high school seasons. She hit .462 with 12 home runs, nine doubles and six triples as a sophomore after hitting .449 with 10 homers, 53 RBIs, 12 doubles and six triples as a freshman.
Castorri to play for Bulldogs
Buford senior Emma Castorri will play college softball for the University of Georgia, committing recently to the Bulldogs.
Castorri is a catcher and third baseman for the Wolves who earned All-Region 8-AAAAAA last season. She also is a member of Buford’s track and field program.
