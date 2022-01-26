State Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, has officially filed his legislation to switch the Gwinnett school board to nonpartisan elections.
Senate Bill 369 was put into the Senate hopper on Monday and received its first reading on Tuesday. Dixon filed the legislation as a general bill since rules, at least in the state House of Representatives, say changes to the political nature of a governmental body, such as school board, are considered general legislation instead of local bills.
The bill has been assigned to the Senate's State and Local Government Operations Committee where it is set to be considered at 10 a.m. Thursday in room 307 of the Coverdell Legislative Office Building in Atlanta.
Dixon stood by previously stated reasons for pushing a bill for nonpartisan Gwinnett school board elections, but he added the recent appointment of board member Tarece Johnson as the board's 2022 chairwoman as a new reason.
"It's getting politics off our schools," said Dixon, whose children attend Buford City Schools, as he was rushing to a press conference at the State Capitol on Tuesday. "Now, we've got our most radical, in my opinion, member has been elected or appointed the chairwoman and we've got to protect our kids."
Dixon said the bill, if passed by the Georgia Senate and House, will go into effect as soon as Gov. Brian Kemp signs it into law. Dixon's goal is to have the bill in place in time for this year's school board elections to be nonpartisan races.
The seats held by Everton Blair, who is not seeking re-election, and Steve Knudsen will up for election this year. Candidate qualifying for offices up for election this year is set to be held in early March.
Dixon has 12 co-sponsors on the bill, all of whom are Republicans. None of the co-sponsors are from Gwinnett County. The senators who have co-signed it come from as nearby as Roswell, and from as far away as Brunswick.
Gwinnett County Board of Education Chairwoman Tarece Johnson is opposed to making the switch, taking a stance that having partisan races gives voters transparency about who they are voting for.
She directed the Daily Post to comments she posted on her Facebook page in late December outlining her thoughts on a possible switch to nonpartisan elections. At that time, she said she would only support a switch if Gwinnett voters approved it in a referendum in November 2024, when the presidential election will drive a high voter turnout.
"In theory, nonpartisan boards of education sound good, but the proposed changes by one senator in Gwinnett are rooted in partisanship, retaliation/backlash and attempting to create confusion and marginalize the diverse representation in Gwinnett," Johnson said in the Facebook post.
"These sweeping changes are based on personal and political agendas and could disenfranchise voters."
Johnson, who is one of three Democrats on the school board, was elected in 2020 without facing a Republican opponent. Her victory over longtime board member Louis Radloff seemed to catch Republican groups off guard, with the Conservative Republican Women of North Gwinnett circulating an email that explained the party did not put a candidate in that race because Radloff had often sided with the GOP's stances on issues.
Republicans tried to rally around a write-in candidate against Johnson, but that effort was unsuccessful.
This is not the first time Dixon has floated an effort to move the Gwinnett school board to nonpartisan elections. He previously tried to push through a bill during the legislature's special session in November to not only make the switch, but also draw a new map without consulting the school board or Democrats who make up the majority of Gwinnett's legislative delegation.
Democrats in the delegation have been opposed to his proposals.
One of Dixon's co-sponsors is Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, who has filed separate legislation to broaden the number of county-level offices that the General Assembly can switch to nonpartisan elections. Under that bill, which Dixon is co-sponsoring, the General Assembly would be empowered to move any county-level office to a nonpartisan election.
The law currently only allows the General Assembly to establish nonpartisan elections for school board members and judges as well as officials from consolidated county-city governments since municipal elections are nonpartisan in Georgia.
In addition to Albers, Dixon's other co-sponsors on the bill concerning nonpartisan Gwinnett County Board of Education elections include: Sens. Lee Anderson, R-Grovetown; Matt Brass, R-Newnan; Max Burns, R-Sylvania; Bill Cowsert, R-Athens; Russ Goodman, R-Cogdell; Billy Hickman, R-Statesboro; John Kennedy, R-Macon; Sheila McNeill, R-Brunswick; Randy Robertson, R-Cataula; Brian Strickland, R-McDonough; and Carden Summers, R-Cordele.
Dixon is set to appear on Georgia Public Broadcasting's Lawmakers program with state Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, at 7 p.m. on Thursday to discuss Gwinnett legislation. Dixon said he will be discussing the school board during the program.
