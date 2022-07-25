Russia tries to blame West for food shortages as Lavrov rallies support on Africa tour

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is seen here in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 1. Lavrov arrived in the Republic of Congo, the second stop on his Africa tour where he is aiming to seek support amid global anger over food shortages.

 Ahmed Yosri/Reuters

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in the Republic of Congo, the second stop on his Africa tour where he is aiming to seek support amid global anger over food shortages following Moscow's blockade of vital Ukrainian ports.

After visiting Egypt over the weekend, Lavrov will meet Congolese leaders face-to-face on Monday before traveling on to Uganda and Ethiopia. All these countries rely heavily on wheat imports from both Russia and Ukraine.

CNN's Alex Stambaugh, Ivana Kottasova, Nadeen Ebrahim all contributed reporting.

