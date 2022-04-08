...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and west central
Georgia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EARLY
EVENING FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG GUSTY
WINDS...
Sustained winds of 15 to 20 MPH can be expected along with gusts
over 25 MPH. Relative Humidities south of a line from Columbus to
Macon to Sandersville are forecast to reach the mid 20s, with
relative humidity values north of this line to remain in the 30s.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
MARTA plans to apply for a federal grant to help pay for its $150 million renovation of the Five Points station.
File Photo by Jenni Girtman for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
EDITOR'S NOTE:Publication of this story is made possible through a partnership with the AJC and FRESH TAKE Georgia, a digital news service focusing on issues of statewide, regional or national interest.
Money from Georgia’s ride-sharing fee could benefit two metro Atlanta transit projects this year.
The Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority approved plans Thursday to use some of the fee money to match federal grant applications for MARTA’s Five Points station renovation and an expanded transit center at Gwinnett Place Mall.
Two years ago, the General Assembly approved a 50-cent fee for ride-hailing trips by companies such as Uber and Lyft, plus a 25-cent fee for shared rides. The fee originally was projected to generate $40 million a year.
That hasn’t panned out because of the coronavirus pandemic. The fee initially generated about $7.6 million, and last year lawmakers dedicated $6 million of the money to MARTA’s Bankhead station renovation.
The fee has generated about $25.7 million in additional money over the past two years, and about $15.75 million will be used for transit projects in metro Atlanta.
On Thursday the transit authority — known as the ATL Board — approved plans to use up to $11.25 million of that money as a local match as MARTA applies for federal funding of its Five Points renovation. The agency could seek as much as $45 million in federal grant money for the $150 million renovation, which MARTA hopes to complete in time for the 2026 World Cup soccer semifinal game in Atlanta.
The ATL Board also approved plans to use $2 million of the ride-share money to match Gwinnett County’s application for an $8 million federal grant to expand its Gwinnett Place transit center.
Transit funding director Jonathan Ravenelle told the board that using the ride-share fee money as a local match could allow the region to take full advantage of the $107 billion in transit funding included in the five-year bipartisan infrastructure law that President Joe Biden signed in the fall.
