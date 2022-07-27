By just 7 a.m. Tuesday, St. Louis residents found themselves experiencing the wettest day in the city's recorded history, as roads filled with water and widespread flooding overtook cars, highways and homes.

As the hours stretched on, the rain continued to pour and floodwaters inundated the city and surrounding areas, forcing people to flee or wait for rescue crews to find them.

CNN's Amy Simonson, Amy Roberts, Sharif Paget, Sara Smart, Melissa Alonso, Jason Hanna and Caroll Alvarado contributed to this report.

