U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall, R-Ga., expressed pride for Collins Hill High School principal Kerensa Wing and her recognition as National Teacher of the Year on the House floor on Wednesday.
The Representative for Georgia's 7th Congressional district congratulated the National Association of Secondary School Principals finalists for National Principal of the Year — including Joey Jones Robert Frost Middle School in Maryland and Lindsa McIntyre Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Massachusetts — before showing U.S. representatives that Wing was the recipient of the 2019 award, announced on Oct. 21.
"To meet Kerensa Wing, the first thing you'll notice is that charisma that she has that connects her with her students and with her parents," Woodall said. "That partnership that she develops with her administrators and with her teachers — that’s the partnership that we strive for here."
Wing was named a finalist for the award in July. She’s the first Gwinnett County Public Schools principal to win the NASSP’s highest honor.
Woodall went on to say the representatives on both sides of the aisle can find common ground in appreciating and congratulating educators for their work molding young minds.
Wing will also serve as an advocate for educational policy in state and federal legislation. Wing will help the NASSP articulate the view of a high school principal and put a face to legislation the organization deems valuable to building leadership in school systems across the country.
Woodall said he was in Georgia on constituency business when Wing was in Washington, D.C., for an NASSP summit in September, so he did not have a opportunity to personally meet her.
"But I am not going to miss the opportunity today in this chamber to tell her how much we appreciate her, how much her students appreciate her, and how much better both Forsyth County and Gwinnett County are that she, with her talents, could work anywhere and live anywhere in the great United States of America ... and she's chosen our community to serve," Woodall said.