...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE
TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. With dry fuels,
high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme
caution.
A jogger runs down the driveway into The Forum open-air market in Peachtree Corners. North American Properties, a firm that specializes in redevelopment of mixed-use properties, has reportedly purchased the market for an undisclosed amount of money.
North American Properties, a company that specializes in redevelopment, has reportedly purchased The Forum in Peachtree Corners for an undisclosed sum of money, according to a report from the Atlanta Business Chronicle.
The Forum is an upscale European-style, open-air market with restaurants and retail on Peachtree Parkway that is located across the street from the Peachtree Corners Town Center, which is a dining, recreation, entertainment and residential mixed-use development put together Fuqua Development. The two properties are connected by a pedestrian bridge.
The Forum was built over the course of two phases in 2002 and 2006 and takes up just over 53 acres.
With North American Properties taking over The Forum, it likely means the busy property will undergo some type of redevelopment. The company was behind the creation of Avalon in Alpharetta, but it was also behind the major redevelopment of Colony Square in Atlanta.
Avalon includes residential components, but Colony Square's redevelopment did not. Both developments, however, included dedicated event space, which is something The Forum does not currently have even though it does regularly host events such as the Light Up the Corners race, concerts and Christmas and Halloween activities.
The Forum also does not include a residential component.
North American Properties previously worked on the Revel development at the Gas South District for three years. It pulled out of the project in December 2019, however, amid a shakeup within the company that included a shift in focus to more redevelopment-based projects than ground-up new development.
North American founder Mark Toro has since left the company to create a new firm.
With North American's pull out, the plans for a mixed-use development at the Gas South District went on a hiatus that has lasted more than two years.
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed efforts by the Gwinnett County Convention and Visitors Bureau Board, which oversees the Gas South District property, to find a new developer to work on a mixed-use development at the convention and entertainment center. An expansion of the convention center and construction of an 11-story Westin hotel, which were separate from Revel, have proceeded though.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.