North American Properties, a company that specializes in redevelopment, has purchased The Forum in Peachtree Corners for an undisclosed sum of money.
The Forum is an upscale more than 500,000-square-foot European-style, open-air market with restaurants and retail on Peachtree Parkway. It is located across the street from the Peachtree Corners Town Center, which is a dining, recreation, entertainment and residential mixed-use development put together Fuqua Development. The two properties are connected by a pedestrian bridge.
“At The Forum, we see an opportunity to breathe new life into an overlooked property that’s still relevant enough to remain beloved by the community," North American Managing Partner Tim Perry said. "This project is a perfect example of the types of investments we’re looking to make as part of our overall value-add strategy.
“We actively seek the best, most under-appreciated and undervalued developments in prime locations that still have purpose in their communities but need some second-gen love. With each property, we aim to position, or restore, them as the crown jewels of their respective markets.”
North American plans to conduct a market analysis and work with Peachtree Corners officials and local residents to define what the next chapter of The Forum's life will entail.
The Forum was built over the course of two phases in 2002 and 2006 and takes up just over 53 acres. Its retail mix includes lululemon, Pottery Barn, Trader Joe’s and Ulta Beauty among several other retail and restaurant businesses.
“Peachtree Corners has invested heavily in the Town Center, and we believe there couldn’t be a better partner for us at The Forum to oversee the completion of our long-term vision,” Peachtree Corners City Manager Brian Johnson said.
With North American Properties taking over The Forum, it likely means the busy property will undergo some type of redevelopment. The company was behind the creation of Avalon in Alpharetta, but it was also behind the major redevelopment of Colony Square in Atlanta. It has also acquired the Avenues at East Cobb shopping center.
Avalon includes residential components, but Colony Square's redevelopment did not. Both developments, however, included dedicated event space, which is something The Forum does not currently have even though it does regularly host events such as the Light Up the Corners race, concerts and Christmas and Halloween activities.
Will a full plan for the property has not been finalized, North American does plan to expand The Forum's public realm, as well as enhance its common areas and remerchandise the shopping district's retail collection.
“Although there is some vacancy at The Forum, we see so much potential to bolster the existing program with more food and beverage offerings, up-and-coming and digitally native brands, and higher-end services,” North American Senior Vice-President of Leasing, Adam Schwegman, said.
“Any tenant seeking to effectively cover the North Atlanta suburbs can do so by locating at Avalon, Avenue East Cobb or The Forum; all of which are now in our portfolio. We look forward to reimagining The Forum into Peachtree Corners’ one-stop shop for premier, localized experiences, just as we’ve done in Alpharetta, and will soon do in Cobb County.”
The Forum also does not include a residential component. It's not clear if that will be part of North American's plans for the property since residential was a big part of the Town Center development across the street.
North American Properties previously worked on the Revel development at the Gas South District for three years. It pulled out of the project in December 2019, however, amid a shakeup within the company that included a shift in focus to more redevelopment-based projects than ground-up new development.
North American founder Mark Toro has since left the company to create a new firm.
With North American's pull out, the plans for a mixed-use development at the Gas South District went on a hiatus that has lasted more than two years.
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed efforts by the Gwinnett County Convention and Visitors Bureau Board, which oversees the Gas South District property, to find a new developer to work on a mixed-use development at the convention and entertainment center. An expansion of the convention center and construction of an 11-story Westin hotel, which were separate from Revel, have proceeded though.
