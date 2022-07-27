unnamed (15).jpg
A quick and easy sandwich to have after a busy day. It'll satisfy your craving for Italian food. They're fun to eat too!

Ingredients

  • 1 pkg hot dog buns or other type of sandwich roll
  • 1 lb ground beef
  • 2 c spaghetti sauce
  • 1 Tbsp granulated garlic
  • 1 Tbsp Italian seasoning
  • 1/2 c ricotta cheese
  • 1/2 c mozzarella cheese, shredded
  • 1/2 c cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 1/4 c Parmesan cheese, fat-free

>>See directions for sloppy italians

