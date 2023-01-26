Representatives from Quantum National Bank presented a check for $100,000 to the City of Suwanee’s Art for All campaign at the Suwanee City Council’s January meeting.
The first major contributor to the public art campaign, Quantum’s donation will support three signature public art pieces in Town Center on Main, Suwanee’s newest park that is currently under construction.
“Suwanee has been our home since our founding over 20 years ago,” said Quantum CEO Bryan Cohen. “We’ve watched the city grow and prosper along with our bank. We appreciate the partnership we have with the city and are happy to be part of this exciting campaign.”
Quantum President Brad Day and Chief Deposit Officer Tyler Phillips joined Cohen to present the check to the City Council. Suwanee Mayor Jimmy Burnette presented the representatives with a proclamation recognizing the relationship of over 20 years, proclaiming Jan. 27, 2023 as “Quantum Bank Day” in the city of Suwanee.
“What is so remarkable about our city’s thriving art program is that is has been accomplished primarily with private funding from residents and businesses like Quantum National Bank,” said Suwanee Assistant City Manager Denise Brinson. “Quantum has been a key part of our community since its founding in 1995. We appreciate this latest indication of their dedication and commitment to their hometown of Suwanee.”
Suwanee recently announced the re-launch of the Art for All capital campaign for public art. The campaign originally launched in June 2019, with commitments of over $550,000 before being temporarily suspended during the pandemic crisis of 2020.
In 2018, the city competed a fundraising feasibility study and embarked on a capital campaign to raise $1.25M in private contributions to support the inclusion of three new public art pieces to be located in Town Center on Main. These pieces will provide the margin of excellence above and beyond the basic infrastructure of the park, and act as a catalyst to transform the project from a park to a place.