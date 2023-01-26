Quantum Donation.jpg

Representatives from Quantum National Bank presented a check for $100,000 to the City of Suwanee’s Art for All campaign at the Suwanee City Council’s January meeting.

 Photo: City of Suwanee

The first major contributor to the public art campaign, Quantum’s donation will support three signature public art pieces in Town Center on Main, Suwanee’s newest park that is currently under construction.