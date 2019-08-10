The following is a Q & A between Dustin Inman Society President and Founder D.A. King and staff writer Isabel Hughes.
Q: Please tell me about the Dustin Inman Society. What does the organization do, who makes up your board and what is the organization's purpose?
A: We all think this question is easily answered by anyone who takes the time to see the DIS homepage and to read our mission statement. thedustininmansociety.org.
We are particularly dedicated to educating people on the wisdom and need to follow the recommendations Barbara Jordan presented to congress on illegal immigration in 1995. It is obvious that Ms. Jordan would be attacked an “anti-immigrant racist” for the now forbidden policy advice she offered in 1995.
Our board members are proudly listed on the website as well. It should be noted that in its effort to fabricate and pass on “anti-immigrant hate” smears aimed the Dustin Inman Society, the discredited SPLC , congressional candidate Brenda Lopez Romero and Commissioner Marlene Fosque are not only attacking my character, but also smearing the reputations of immigrant, African-American and Hispanic DIS board members.
One more thing. Kathy Inman, Dustin’s mom is also a board member. Having lost her only child to illegal immigration nearly 20 years ago, Kathy recently also lost her husband, Dustin’s dad Billy, to heart failure most of us recognize was brought on by the exhaustion created from taking care of Kathy in the wheelchair her son’s illegal alien killer put her in for the rest of her life, but relentlessly pursuing justice for Dustin. The deliberate lies presented in the SPLC smear and passed on by Lopez Romero, Fosque and the anti-enforcement lobby also smear Kathy Inman. Who ever said “politics is filthy business” surely saw the SPLC, Brenda Lopez and Marlene Fosque coming.
Q: Please tell me why you served as a panelist for last week's 287(g) meeting, and what you were hoping to accomplish by being a panelist. Do you feel that goal was accomplished? Why or why not?
A: I am a 15 year-expert on 287(g) and have advanced the cause of law enforcement agencies in Georgia becoming authorized to use the life-saving tool created by congress and signed into law in 1996.
*Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 law - uscis.gov/sites/default/files/ocomm/ilink/0-0-0-10948.html
• Passed the House on June 13, 1996 (278–126, Roll call vote 247, via Clerk.House.gov) · Passed the Senate on July 18, 1996 (72–27, Roll call vote 200, via Senate.gov, in lieu of S. 1894)
• Reported by the joint conference committee on September 28, 1996; agreed to by the House on September 28, 1996 (370–37, Roll call vote 455, via Clerk.House.gov) and by the Senate on September 30, 1996 (Agreed voice vote)
• Signed into law by President Bill Clinton on September 30, 1996
287(g) was passed with Democrat votes in 1996 and signed into law by Democrat President Bill Clinton to reduce crime and to locate illegal aliens who had been captured for additional crimes.
I am proud that I have helped put 287(g) into Cobb County and Gwinnett County jails and of the danger-level we have reduced for residents of those areas by reducing crime by illegal aliens and by having illegal aliens deported through the system. By federal law, all illegal aliens are deportable and as I said at the panel discussion, nobody has ever been deported because of a broken taillight. The singular reason for deportation is violation of American immigration laws.
I was proud to be invited and anxious to lend my experienced knowledge on how to respond to the far-left race-baiting anti-enforcement lobby that is funded by corporate-America. They didn’t let me down and it should be noted that it after being instructed to stick with the topic of 287(g), it was a campaigning Brenda Lopez Romero who felt the need to present false ad hominem, personal attacks on me because she has no rational argument for not using every available tool to reduce crime in Gwinnett, including 287(g).
The goal for the illegal alien lobby, which includes the cowardly groups that dropped out and the three anti-enforcement substitute panelists was never to argue on 287(g) – it was to marginalize anyone who supports the program. They were horrified to find out I was on the panel because they are afraid of me because I am happy to confront them.
The concept that the original groups dropped out so as to not “legitimize” D.A. King was predicated on the hope that people don’t know that I have I have been an invited witness at a congressional hearing on illegal immigration, featured in a CNN documentary, profiled on the front page of the New York Times, by the Associated Press, the AJC, and appeared on countless network TV and radio productions including NPR.
It should also be noted that the SPLC told the AP that the Dustin Inman Society was not a “hate group” — even by their ridiculous standards. That designation was hurriedly changed in the same time frame the SPLC began lobbying in the Georgia capitol against illegal immigration legislation we helped create and support.
The SPLC is a far-left, dishonest money machine with millions of dollars in offshore accounts that wants an end to any and all immigration enforcement and open borders. Maybe even worse, the tool used to further that agenda is to intentionally blur the lines between legal immigrants and illegal aliens. For people who cannot noodle out the difference, it helps to remember that real immigrants do not require amnesty and have no reason to fear 287(g).
Q: Is there anything you would like to say about the Southern Poverty Law Center and its labeling of the Dustin Inman Society as a hate group?
A: I think we hit that above. But: In the March expose from former SPLC staffer and smear writer, Bob Moser, in the New Yorker magazine, Moser lets it out that “But “…it was hard, for many of us, not to feel like we’d become pawns in what was, in many respects, a highly profitable scam.” Moser allowed that the Los Angeles Times and the Alabama Political Reporter reported that the SPLC’s founder, Morris Dees’s ouster, after more than 40 years, had come amid a staff revolt over the mistreatment of nonwhite and female staffers. Moser went on to clarify the SPLC’s lack of integrity in collecting donations: “…the guilt you couldn’t help feeling about the legions of donors who believed that their money was being used, faithfully and well, to do the Lord’s work in the heart of Dixie. We were part of the con, and we knew it.”
I think my favorite quote on the SPLC and its founder and how the SPLC operates is from a former business founder and liberal, Millard Farmer: "He's the Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker of the civil rights movement…though I don't mean to malign Jim and Tammy Faye…"
Q: People have said you are anti-immigrant; can you speak to the fact that your sister is an immigrant, and what do you have to say about the claims that you are anti-immigrant?
A: While we hope that the immigration system is changed to insure that legal immigration benefits America and American workers, we are anti-illegal immigration – more easily framed as “pro-enforcement.” Nobody at DIS, including the immigrants, are ‘anti-immigrant.”
The desperate and dishonest anti-borders crowd constantly plays the game of trying to confuse people including lazy reporters and editors, about “immigrants” and illegal aliens. It has been my experience that not many people who don’t want to be fooled are being fooled.
Q: Is there anything else you would like to say about yourself, about the Dustin Inman Society, or about last week's 287(g) meeting/the 287(g) program in Gwinnett that you did not previously touch on in your above responses?
A: I formed the Dustin Inman Society with our savings. I have refinanced our home three times and am in debt that I will never escape at age sixty-seven. We can only operate on donations from the public. We do what we do to try to save the nation from th real goal of the people who spread hateful lies about us. That goal is open borders and a one-party government that would look a lot like California.
Because we have more illegal aliens than green card holders, more than Arizona, a state government that is silent on illegal immigration and a governor who ran on a “Big Truck” to deport criminal aliens but is now mute on the issue, I now often refer to Georgia, as “Georgiafornia.” People can easily make up their own mind about the Dustin Inman Society by simply reading our blog occasionally.
Lastly, I am very proud of all of my columns published over the course of 11 years in the Gwinnett Daily Post. I also plead with everyone who recognizes that we must stop illegal immigration to recognize who it is that funds the massive, nationwide efforts of the illegal alien lobby. It is corporate-America, including, here in Georgia, Coca Cola, Georgia Power, State Farm Insurance Co, Telemundo, Southwest Airlines and a host of immigration lawyers that pays the way for these disgusting and angry leftists.