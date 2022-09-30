Russian President Vladimir Putin formally announced the Kremlin's intention to annex nearly a fifth of Ukraine in blatant violation of international law.

Once the process is officially complete, Moscow will recognize four Ukrainian regions as Russian territory: Luhansk and Donetsk -- home to two Russian-backed breakaway republics where fighting has been ongoing since 2014 -- as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, two areas in southern Ukraine that have been occupied by Russian forces since shortly after the invasion began.

