Pumpkin Cheesecake With Gingersnappy Crust

This pumpkin pie cheesecake is rich and creamy but light and fluffy at the same time. The crust is sweet and spicy. The pumpkin pie-flavored filling is lighter and not dense like traditional cheesecake. We loved the homemade caramel sauce. It's not extremely thick and has the perfect caramel flavor. The sauce really brings the dessert together. A delicious treat for the holidays and is meant to impress a crowd.
Ingredients
GINGERSNAPPY CRUST
1 box gingersnaps (about 16 oz.)
1 stick butter (1/2 cup), melted
1/4 c sugar
1 c pecans, chopped fine
1/4 - 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper (trust me)
FILLING
3 pkg cream cheese, room temperature (8 oz. each) (may use low-fat, but do not use fat free)
1 can solid pack pumpkin (15 oz. can) (not pumpkin pie filling)
4 lg eggs
1 c sugar
1/2 c heavy cream
2 -5 tsp ground cinnamon
1 - 1 1/2 tsp ground ginger
1/2 - 1 tsp ground cloves
1/2 - 1 tsp freshly grated nutmeg
1 - 3 tsp ground allspice
1/2 tsp salt
SALTED CARAMEL SAUCE
1 c dark brown sugar, packed
1 c sugar
1 stick butter (1/2 cup)
2/3 c water
1/2 c heavy cream (can use milk or half and half)
1 tsp pure vanilla extract
1- 1 1/2 tsp salt (trust me)
GARNISH
crumbled gingersnaps for garnish
toasted pecan halves for garnish
whipped cream (totally optional...i don't think it needs it)