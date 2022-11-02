Pumpkin Bread Pudding
We love a good bread pudding, and this one is creamy and not too sweet. It's full of wonderful pumpkin and fall flavors. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream for a delicious holiday dessert.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 can pure solid packed pumpkin
  • 1 1/2 c whole milk
  • 1/2 c sugar
  • 2 lg eggs
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp cinnamon, ground
  • 1/2 tsp ginger, ground
  • 1/8 tsp allspice, ground
  • 5 c Challah bread, cubed (I like this bread best when making bread pudding. However, if unavailable to you, any egg bread or day-old baguette/crusty bread will do just fine.)
  • 3/4 stick unsalted butter, melted

