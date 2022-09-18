Tropical Storm Fiona could strengthen into a hurricane by the time it hits Puerto Rico on Sunday, bringing with it the threats of flooding and mudslides, the latest update from the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm, already bearing down on Puerto Rico about 80 miles south of the city of Ponce, is tracking westward with sustained winds of 65 mph, and heavy rain and tropical storm-force winds are already occurring across the US Virgin Islands and much of Puerto Rico.

CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam contributed to this report.

