One of the big projects in Gwinnett County that is still being planned is the redevelopment of the former Olympic Tennis Center site off U.S. Highway 78 on the Gwinnett-DeKalb county line.
The first glimpses of what could happen during the redevelopment of the site should be coming this spring. Gwinnett County Economic Development Director Roman Dakare said he expects the plans for the site to be ready for presentation to the county’s Board of Commissioners by May.
“Through a competitive solicitation process, the county has selected Fuqua Development to put a signature southern gateway project on the old tennis center site,” Dakare said. “County staff has been given permission to negotiate with Fuqua Development on that project.”
The redevelopment of the former tennis center site has been on drawing board for Gwinnett County since county commissioners agreed in 2016 to swap land with the Stone Mountain Memorial Association to acquire the property.
The site is located in the shadow of Stone Mountain and the tennis stadium had been built for the 1996 summer Olympics. It eventually fell out of use, however, and Gwinnett officials began eyeing it as a redevelopment opportunity.
The stadium’s demolition in 2017, after the county’s acquisition of the property was finalized, was celebrated by local officials. The property was returned to green space to prepare it for redevelopment.
And, then Fuqua Development — which is also building out the Exchange @ Gwinnett mixed-use development — was hired in December 2020. Dakare said the developer is currently working on creating a new master plan for the site. It would replace a previous iteration of the plan that was presented to county leaders.
“We are negotiating for that master plan,” he said. “We are hoping to receive something from them in the next 60 to 90 days is what I would say because that is when want to present it to our Board of Commissioners.”
The county is expected to factor in findings from its housing study as well as office space utilizations into account when deciding how to use the site.
The county is also taking other steps to prepare for the redevelopment. One of those steps is making sure equity is a factor in the project.
To that end, the county has brought in a consultant, Tyrone Rachal, to work with both county officials and Fuqua on the project.
Rachal is no stranger to the development industry in the east metro Atlanta area. He previously led DeKalb County’s development authority.
Rachal is working on an equity report on the development. He is expected to present his findings to county commissioners in late April or May, at the same time that Fuqua’s plans will be presented to the commission. The plans and report will be combined together when they are presented.
“He’s working with us on ways to improve the master plan that was presented to us initially,” Dakare said. “I don’t want to say it was subpar per se, but he was brought in to see it from an equity standpoint.”
That means the county will likely finally get to hear all that is planned for the site as the spring is winding down, but it’s still anyone’s guess what the plans will include at this point.
“(The uses for the site) are still to be determined,” Dakare said. “The initial plan was a mixed-use development but the what product options are going to be is going to be something that will be decided upon based on these studies.”
