#2 Jose Vitor Leme
Instagram: @josevitorleme
World Finals Appearances: 3
Hometown: Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil
Residence: Decatur, Texas
Height: 5’6
Weight: 139
Born: 8/15/96
Riding Hand: Left
Career Earnings: $1,637,619.02*
High-Marked Ride: 94.5 points on Magic Train during the Championship Round of the PBR World Finals in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 1, 2017
Awards:
2020 Global Cup USA Qualifier – Team Brazil
2019 Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Champion
2019 Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals Winner
2019 Global Cup USA Winner – Team Brazil
2018 Global Cup Australia Winner – Team Brazil
2017 Rookie of the Year
2017 Lane Frost/Brent Thurman Award Winner
2017 World Finals Event Winner
2017 PBR Brazil Champion
2017 Global Cup Canada Qualifier – Team Brazil
For Leme’s career stats, click here.
Personal:
Young Brazilian athlete Jose Vitor Leme blazed onto the scene in a unique, memorable and record-setting fashion during the 2017 PBR World Finals. He stepped onto U.S. soil for the first time, rode every single bull over five days in T-Mobile Arena, and became the first rider to win the Rookie of the Year title when the only premier series event he had entered was the World Finals.
Eight days before that epic Las Vegas performance, the western sports world may not have heard the name Jose Vitor Leme. Now, no one would ever forget it.
After getting on his first calf at the age of seven, inspired by his father Jose Antonio, a former bull rider at local events in Brazil, Leme abandoned the sport when his parents divorced and the family sold their bulls. With the separation, which resulted in Leme moving in with his mother Silvia, came his interest in soccer. Leme played soccer for 11 years, part of which was semi-professionally, simultaneously earning numerous titles in another sport, karate. However, he always felt pulled to bull riding, and at the age of 18 got on his first bovine athlete. While Leme says his father always taught and encouraged him as a bull rider, he also gained a lot of instruction from watching videos of his idols, including J.B. Mauney, Silvano Alves, Guilherme Marchi and Luciano de Castro, which he used to perfect his form. Despite being away from the sport for nearly a decade, Leme says that soccer taught him how to make quick, agile adjustments and continue at a high-speed of movement while changing his direction, all of which are key to being a bull rider.
In 2017, Leme made his PBR Brazil debut, chalking up an extraordinary 82.61% riding average. After winning three event titles, including the national finals at the famed Barretos rodeo, Leme was named both the PBR Brazil Champion and Rookie of the Year. Leme’s dominating performance – taking PBR Brazil’s Triple Crown – earned him a berth to the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT) Finals in Las Vegas. For the first time in his life, Leme boarded an airplane and left Brazil for a trip that would result in his name etched into the PBR record books. After going 3-for-4 to finish eighth at the PWVT Finals, Leme earned a berth to the Unleash The Beast World Finals, the most prestigious event in bull riding, as the top-finishing international invite. On the sport’s biggest stage, the young gun was electric, going 6-for-6, to capture both the World Finals event title, $300,000 bonus, and Rookie of the Year honors. Historically, Leme is the first rider to win the Rookie of the Year title where the only premier series event entered was the World Finals; first to win the Brazil Finals, Brazil Championship, Brazil Rookie of the Year, World Finals and Rookie of the Year honors in the same season; fifth rider since 2000 to be perfect at World Finals; and fifth Rookie of the Year to win the World Finals event title.
Leme’s World Finals performance was punctuated by his 94.5-point trip on Magic Train in the Championship Round, earning him the Lane Frost/Brent Thurman Award for the high-marked ride of the event. For the 2017 season, the score was second only to Stormy Wing’s 95.25-point trip in March. PBR Livestock Director Cody Lambert called it as good as any ride he’d seen in his life. Of Leme’s six qualified rides on the elite tour, three earned him a score of 90 points or more. When compared to two-time World Champion J.B. Mauney, it took the rider some call “the best of all time” eight months on the premier series to score his first 90-point ride. After beginning the 24th annual World Finals No. 53 in the world, Leme finished 2017 as the world’s No. 7 ranked rider. After his dominating performance at the World Finals, Leme travelled to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada as part of Team Brazil for the inaugural Global Cup. Leme contributed two qualified rides to Team Brazil’s runner-up finish.
During the 2018 season there was no sophomore slump for Leme, who in prime form, picked up two premier series event wins and 11 Top-5 performances through the regular-season, nipping at the heels of his fellow countryman Kaique Pacheco the whole season. Upon arriving in Las Vegas for the second PBR World Finals of his career, Leme went 4-for-6, concluding the year No. 2 in the world, 422.5 points behind World Champion Pacheco. During the season, Leme was once again tapped to represent his country at the 2018 Global Cup Australia, going 2-for-3 as Brazil captured the title by 0.75 points.
Entering his third season in 2019, Leme seemed poised to hoist the World Championship buckle after finishing runner-up in 2018. Recording an early win on the PWVT in Corpus Christi, Leme captured the 15/15 Bucking Battle title in New York City during the season-launch, starting 2019 on an electric note. He won his first premier series, regular-season event in mid-march in Duluth, Georgia, and claimed the world No. 1 ranking in April courtesy of a second place finish in Sioux Falls. While Jess Lockwood briefly unseated him, a dominant, event-winning performance by Leme in back-to-back weekends in Anaheim and Springfield propelled him to finish the regular-season No. 1 in the world. Once again returning to the PWVT Finals, Leme went 2-for-3 to win both the tour’s final and year-end championship, in addition to expanding his lead atop the rankings. Despite his 749.16-point lead entering World Finals, Leme, who went 4-for-6, was unable to hold off a seemingly unstoppable Lockwood who put up four 90-point rides and surpassed him for the World Championship. In addition to his many season highlights, Leme was once again selected to the Brazilian contingent for the Global Cup USA. Not only did Leme make individual history, recording the first 90-point ride in Global Cup history, but he helped lead his team to becoming the first ever back-to-back Global Cup Champions.
Career Highlights
2019 – Finished No. 2 in the world, leading the league in the regular-season for most 90-point rides (11), round wins (18) and bulls ridden (47) … recorded the first ever 90-point ride at a PBR Global Cup in Team Brazil’s historic second consecutive win at the international event.
2018 – Won his first regular-season Unleash The Beast event in Tulsa … finished his first full season on the premier series No. 2 in the world … rode for 2018 PBR Global Cup Australia event winning Team Brazil.
2017 – Crowned PBR Brazil Champion and PBR Brazil Rookie of the Year after winning the PBR Brazil Finals at the Barretos rodeo and chalking up a 82.61% riding average throughout the season…Made his premier series debut at the World Finals after qualifying via the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals as the top finishing international invite…Went a perfect 6-for-6 at the World Finals to capture the event title and Rookie of the Year honors… Competed as a part of the runner-up Team Brazil at the inaugural Global Cup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.