Trans-Siberian Orchestra to bring winter tour to Infinite Energy

Trans-Siberian Orchestra performs in 2016.

 File Photo

It’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas. To that end, the Infinite Energy Arena is doing its part to put you in a Christmas mood with its recent announcement that Trans-Siberian Orchestra is returning to Gwinnett for a pair of shows on Dec. 8.

The progressive rock group brings back its “Christmas Eve And Other Stories” show with new staging and effects. The band will play shows at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Susan G. Komen of Greater Atlanta and the Veterans Empowerment Organization.

According to the band, the group is a product of the vision and imagination of TSO’s late founder/composer/lyricist Paul O’Neill. “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” began the unique format O’Neill called “Rock Theater” and forged a deep connection with their fans. This year’s tour starts Nov. 13 and will go to 66 cities before concluding Dec. 30.

Reserved Tickets start at $49.50 (plus applicable fees and taxes). Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 13, at AXS.com and InfiniteEnergyCenter.com.