It’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas. To that end, the Infinite Energy Arena is doing its part to put you in a Christmas mood with its recent announcement that Trans-Siberian Orchestra is returning to Gwinnett for a pair of shows on Dec. 8.
The progressive rock group brings back its “Christmas Eve And Other Stories” show with new staging and effects. The band will play shows at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8
Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Susan G. Komen of Greater Atlanta and the Veterans Empowerment Organization.
According to the band, the group is a product of the vision and imagination of TSO’s late founder/composer/lyricist Paul O’Neill. “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” began the unique format O’Neill called “Rock Theater” and forged a deep connection with their fans. This year’s tour starts Nov. 13 and will go to 66 cities before concluding Dec. 30.
Reserved Tickets start at $49.50 (plus applicable fees and taxes). Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 13, at AXS.com and InfiniteEnergyCenter.com.