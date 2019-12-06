While a handful of Gwinnett municipalities celebrated with holiday traditions last week, another round of celebrations begins Friday evening. Friday and Saturday combined feature holiday celebrations in six Gwinnett cities, but one city will be ushering in a new tradition for its community.
Peachtree Corners’ first-ever holiday tree lighting on the new Towne Green is set for Friday.
Peachtree Corners’ free event begins 6 p.m. on Friday with a performance from members of Peachtree Corners Baptist Church, including a sing-a-long from 6:30 to 7 p.m. There will be a Light Up Pedestrian Parade from 7 to 7:30 p.m., leading up to the tree lighting.
The tree lighting ceremony is not the finale, however, as guests can expect an appearance from Santa Claus, train rides and more community Performances from 7:30 p.m. until the event closes at 9 p.m.
Peachtree Corners might be starting a new tradition, but there is a bevy of weekend holiday celebrations happening in Gwinnett County:
Sparkle! Christmas Tree LightingWhere: Thrasher Park
When: 5:30 p.m. Friday
Admission: Free
The city of Norcross offers carriage rides, marshmallow-roasting, a Christmas tree lighting and live music concerts during it’s event that kicks off the Christmas season in the city.
Jolly Holly DayWhere: Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee
When: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday
Admission: Free
The city of Suwanee rings in the holiday season with festive performances by local schools. The big three in the middle of Town Center will light up and guests can have their pictures taken with Santa Claus.
Holiday GlowWhere: Peachtree Corners Towne Green
When: 6 p.m. Friday
Admission: Free
Event attendees can enjoy holiday performances from live artists and community groups including a sing-a-long with Peachtree Corners Baptist Church. Santa Claus will appear to help light up the Christmas tree and kids can ride on a trackless train, take pictures with Santa, and enjoy the holiday lights.
Lilburn Christmas ParadeWhere: Main Street in Lilburn
When: 10 a.m. on Saturday
Admission: Free
The Lilburn Christmas parade is set for Dec. 7 on Main Street. The parade will run until about 11:30 a.m., followed by post-parade activities at Lilburn City Hall-Library. Santa will be on hand for pictures. Activities end at 1 p.m.
Holiday CelebrationWhere: Downtown Sugar Hill
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
Admission: Free
Guests can spend time in Sugar Hill with Santa, The Grinch and Cindy Lou. The celebration includes a holiday market hosted by the Sugar Hill Area Women’s Club, the tree lighting and free photos with Santa as well as food vendors, ice skating, “snow” to play in and performances from local musicians.
Deck the HallWhere: Downtown Duluth
When: 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday
Admission: Free
Guests can test the giant snow slide, a real snow playground, participate in crafts, take pictures with Santa, take a train ride with Mrs. Claus and watch a laser show.
“We are looking forward to brightening up our tree lighting ceremony with a brand new laser show this year,” said Event Coordinator Kristin Edwards.
Event goers will have the opportunity to interact with Santa and Mrs. Claus, take photos at the ornament installations on Town Green and the finale is a tree lighting ceremony with a laser show. While attending the event, residents are encouraged to chat with city council members during City Hall’s Open House from 4 to 5 p.m.