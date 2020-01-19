Students voted to nominate two Gwinnett teachers to each receive a $200 gift card from the Georgia School of Orthodontics to help pay for school supplies.
GSO’s Books & Braces Teacher Giveaway contest was held late last year and recognized 10 Georgia teachers including Peachtree Ridge High School’s Chrissie Bolt and Al-Falah Academy’s Sophia Jetpuri. Active teachers in grades K-12 who received the highest number of votes were selected as winners.
“We appreciate the many nominations submitted by students, administrators and residents across Metro Atlanta, and we are pleased to honor our educators and provide them with much-needed funds for their classrooms,” said Dena Risher, GSO Director of Marketing and Communications.
The Georgia School of Orthodontics is based in Gwinnett and Atlanta and offers an advanced specialty education program in orthodontics and dento-facial orthopedics.
GSO’s 36-month residency program looks to provide collaborative and evidence-based learning for residents and quality orthodontic care to patients in the school’s two patient clinics. GSO’s mission is to educate outstanding dentists to be proficient in the clinical specialty of orthodontics, while providing Georgians with the highest level of patient care available.
Wesleyan gears up for Artist Market
Wesleyan School is gearing up for its 22nd Annual Artists Market set for April.
The three-day indoor art show will feature 79 professional artists from throughout the Southeast. The volume of artists makes Wesleyan’s event one of the premier art shows in the Southeast.
Beginning April 23, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., preview designer hour will be open to designers of all media. Afterwards, author, speaker and interior designer James T. Farmer will host a book signing from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The live, musical entertainment on opening night will be announced at a later date.
Children can participate in sand cart art from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 25. The activities are free for children while supplies last.
A silent auction will feature paintings by Kendall Boggs and jewelry by Mignonne Gavigan. All of the proceeds from the auction will go toward art supplies for communities served through Wesleyan’s missions.
Food trucks will be on campus, including The Queso Truck, ‘Cue Barbecue of Peachtree Corners and Kona Ice.
The event is open to the public, and admission is free.
Families invited to discuss transition planning for students with special needs
Parents and guardians of GCPS students ages 13 to 22 with moderate to profound intellectual disabilities can participate in the Transition Learning Group, a four-part series lead by parent mentors about post-graduation options for their students.
The Transition Learning Group focuses on planning a transition from high school to adulthood for young people with moderate to profound intellectual disabilities.
Parents hold discussion groups with other parents about their experiences. There are also group field trips for parents and guardians to view community-based day and residential programs.
Parents and guardians are recommended to attend all four learning sessions and the Gwinnett County Transition Fair to benefit fully from what the program offers. Sessions will be held 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 30, Feb. 13, Feb. 27, and March 12 at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center in Suwanee. The district’s annual Transition Fair is set for March 12 at Discovery High School.
Space in the group is limited, and interested participants are asked to contact Parent Mentor Jackie McNair at 678-301-7149 or jackie_mcnair@gcpsk12.org.
Parent Mentors are parents who work within GCPS’ Special Education Department, providing information and support to other families who have children served in special education. The mentors have firsthand knowledge of raising a child with special needs as they both have a child who has been served or is being served in GCPS.
