Duluth-based Rainbow Village, a local nonprofit which since 1991 has been focused on breaking the cycles of homelessness, poverty and domestic violence, recently announced that Cheryl Carter has been named the organization’s Success Team Leader.
Known as a “change agent,” Carter — a veteran of some 35 years in the nonprofit sector — will be responsible for directing and managing Rainbow Village’s Success Coaches, who move families along the path towards self-sufficiency. She will also supervise the organization’s youth afterschool program and she will collect information and measure results from former Rainbow Village residents with plans to develop a more active alumni program.
“I’ve never had resources and support before like I’m experiencing at Rainbow Village,” said Carter in a news release.
“I’m no longer a ‘Lone Ranger.’ I’m part of a team dedicated to seeing that every graduate is prepared to successfully transition from this program and into market-rate housing.
“I love that the Rainbow Village team also strives to ensure that when families are employed, it’s not just a job, but a career with room for growth. Earning a living wage is a vital part of breaking the cycle of homelessness and paving the way to a promising future.”
Carter comes to Rainbow Village, which applies a holistic, two-generational approach to serving homeless families with children, with a strong background in community service. She served as the development director for Friends of Zoo Atlanta and helped raise some $25 million to transition the zoo to natural habitats.
She has also served at the YMCA and Family Promise of Gwinnett County, which was where she became aware of the issue of homelessness in the county.
Carter’s company, Strategic Solutions, has provided assistance to venues like the Tennessee Aquarium and the Creative Discovery Museum.
Located at 3427 Duluth Highway, Rainbow Village provides housing, early childhood education and afterschool care, programming for young people, financial planning, career counseling, workforce readiness, mental-health counseling and community events.
The organization accepts applications from homeless families with minor children throughout the state.
For more information on Rainbow Village, visit rainbowvillage.org.