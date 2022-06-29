The National Institute of Mental Health reports that nearly 4% of American adults have experienced Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in the last 12 months, and the Department of Veterans Affairs relates that about 8 million adults — many of them former or active military members — in this country have PTSD during a given year.
Leah Loper, president of the VFW Post 5255 Auxiliary in Lawrenceville, is well aware of the toll PTSD can take. Her husband, Larry Loper, is a Vietnam veteran who has been awarded the Bronze Star, Silver Star and Purple Heart and who also suffers from PTSD.
“He’s been struggling with PTSD the majority of his life since he came home from Vietnam and we didn’t know what it was back in the day, and we’ve been married over 35 years,” said Loper of her husband. “I’ve learned a lot about PTSD and there’s still a lot to learn.”
Loper said that her husband’s participation in PTSD support groups involving military personnel and she said, “Honestly, that has saved his life.”
Once the country began to open back up after a two-year tangle with the COVID pandemic, Loper encouraged auxiliary members to make PTSD awareness one of their numerous community service projects. One of the first steps in the process took place last June, during PTSD Awareness Month, when auxiliary members participated in a virtual walk for awareness.
“Auxiliaries and posts are recognized for what they do in the community and for veterans, and my auxiliary is really good,” she said. “I’m going on six years as president and every harebrained idea I’ve had they’ve supported…We like to have a duty and a responsibility to give back to our community. We’re out there and we try to do good things.”
With PTSD Awareness Month here again, Loper hoped to drum up even more support for PTSD awareness at the 80th annual VFW state convention (which is also the 75th annual VFW auxiliary state convention) that took place last week at the Macon Marriott City Center.
“I wanted to do something to raise awareness for PTSD since June is PTSD National Awareness Month, and especially since our incoming Georgia president Cora Jackson is doing PTSD awareness, which I think is great,” said Loper, who retired in 2020 after a 20-year teaching career at Sweetwater Middle School. “I’m bringing fliers and we’ll walk at the coliseum to the veterans memorial they have there. And we’re mailing a donation to the PTSD program at the Veterans Administration in Decatur. We’re excited about that.”
“It’s all about getting our veterans to be able to share experiences. That’s why this PTSD group my husband goes to is so important. Groups for the spouses and children of these veterans are very important as well. We should do anything we can do to support them as they navigate these ins and outs.”
For more information on the VFW Post 5255 Auxiliary, visit the organization’s Facebook and Instagram pages. For more information on PTSD Awareness, visit the Veterans Administration National Center for PTSD’s website at www.ptsd.va.gov
