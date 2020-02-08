State Sen. Renee Unterman, R-Buford, recently announced she has received endorsements in the 7th Congressional District race from several high-ranking Republicans, including Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and local Republican heavyweights, such as Sheriff Butch Conway and County Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash.
One key takeaway from the list of endorsements, however, is that she has also been endorsed in the race by 13 of Gwinnett's 16 mayors.
The mayoral endorsements include: Auburn Mayor Linda Blechinger; Braselton Mayor Bill Orr; Buford City Commission Chairman Phillip Beard (City Commission chairman is Buford's equivalent of a mayor); Dacula Mayor Trey King; Duluth Mayor Nancy Harris; Grayson Mayor Allison Wilkerson; soon-to-be-former Lilburn Mayor Johnny Crist (who is stepping down March 1 to run for a state House seat); Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez; Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason; Rest Haven Mayor Kenneth Waycaster; Snellville Mayor Barbara Bender; Sugar Hill Mayor Steve Edwards; and Suwanee Mayor Jimmy Burnette.
Former Lawrenceville Mayor Judy Jordan-Johnson is also on the list of endorsements.
Other endorsements came from Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter; state Rep. Brett Harrell, R-Snellville; and Forsyth County Commissioners Molly Cooper and Cindy Jones-Mills.
“I am honored to have the support of so many dedicated public servants from Forsyth and Gwinnett counties," Unterman said in a statement. "From the beginning, my campaign has focused on the kitchen table issues that matter most to our community and its citizens, and I am humbled by the confidence these local officials have placed in me to fight for our shared values in Washington.”
Islam endorsed by California congressman Ro Khanna in 7th District Race
Nabilah Islam announced Friday that she has picked up the endorsement of U.S. Rep. Rohit "Ro" Khanna, D-Calif., in the open 7th Congressional District race.
Islam, who worked on Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, is one of several Democrats running for the seat.
“Nabilah Islam is a bold progressive voice and a champion for working people — and I’m proud to endorse her for Congress in Georgia’s 7th District,” Khanna said in a statement released by Islam's campaign.
“As the daughter of working-class Bangladeshi immigrants, Nabilah knows what it’s like to live paycheck to paycheck and to fight with health insurance companies for months on end. We need leaders in Washington who will put working people over corporate interests — and Nabilah is the progressive champion Georgians deserve.”
Khanna joins a list of other backers for Islam, including U.S. Rep. André Carson, D-Ind., former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Jason Carter, former state Sen. Vincent Forte, Gwinnett Solicitor General Brian Whiteside, Atlanta City Council Member Andre Dickens, former Presidential Candidate Marianne Williamson and groups such as Emgage Action, Democratic Socialists of America Metro Atlanta Chapter, Matriarch PAC, Blue America PAC and Occupy Democrats.
The news of Khanna's endorsement comes as Islam prepares to hold a 'Love Movement' rally and canvasing event from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Feb. 15 at 170 Camden Hill Road in Lawrenceville.
Lopez Romero, Clark and Moore co-sponsors on 'In-State Tuition' bill
Three state representatives from Gwinnett County are co-sponsors on legislation filed in the Georgia House of Representatives this past week to guarantee in-state college tuition for all graduates of a Georgia high school, regardless of their immigration status.
Reps. Brenda Lopez Romero, D-Norcross, Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, and Beth Moore, D-Peachtree Corners, are sponsoring House Bill 896 along with House Minority Leader Bob Trammell and Rep. David Dreyer, D-Atlanta. Students would have to have completed at least three years of high school in Georgia before graduating to qualifying for the tuition.
“The state has invested in our K-12 education system to ensure that we have the highest educated population because an undereducated workforce undermines Georgia’s economy,” Lopez Romero said. “House Bill 896 would ensure that our state has a well-educated workforce, and as a result, Georgia would continue to be the number one state to do business.”
Johnson taking entries for annual Congressional Art Competition
U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson's office announced this past week that it is now accepting artwork from high school students from across the 4th Congressional District who want to participate in the 2020 Congressional Art Competition.
Entries are due by Feb. 24 to Johnson's District Office which is located at 5240 Snapfinger Park Drive, Suite 140 in Decatur. Full rules and guidelines can be found at hankjohnson.house.gov/serving-you/art-competition or students can call 770-987-2291 and ask to speak with Director of External Affairs and Engagement Mr. Xeron Pledger.
Campaign for Sustainable Rx Pricing targets Georgia senators in push for 'Big Pharma' accountability
As President Donald Trump called for passage of bipartisan legislation to address pharmaceutical costs during his State of the Union Address on Tuesday, a campaign led by the National Coalition on Health Care launched a push to get Georgia's U.S. senators to back a House bill aimed at lowering prices.
The Campaign for Sustainable Rx Pricing began airing ads in key states, including Georgia, encouraging senators to adopt a bill passed in the U.S. House in December. The ad encourages Georgians to urge U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both R-Ga., to support that bill.
“Congress and the administration promised to address the mounting crisis caused by out-of-control prescription drug prices,” said CSRxP executive director Lauren Aronson. “And while the House did its part, bipartisan legislation remains stuck in the Senate.”
Trump did not directly call for passage of specific legislation on Tuesday, but he did reference a different bipartisan bill from the House legislation that U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., have been working on.
