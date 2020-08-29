Republican 7th Congressional District candidate Rich McCormick has assembled several local businessmen and women to serve on a Young Professionals Leadership Committee that he announced this past week.

The committee will be led by Duluth-based dentist, Dr. Eric Anderson. Other members will include: Dr. Rocco Romeo; Dr. Lattisha L. Bilbrew; Interior Contract Services CEO Stephen Weed; state Rep. David Clark; Blevins & Hong PC Partner Soo Hong; financial advisor and Gwinnett Young Professionals member Sam Heath; Killian Hill Christian School Athletic Director Ray Holden; Dereimer Design owner Matt Dereimer; LTRC Ops President Grant McGarry; B Real Estate Services LLC owner/CEO Corell Bilbrew; former state Rep. Scott Hilton; Acreage Compass CEO Justin Hawkins; Kelley Guthrie; Marshall Orr; Kendall Chamberlain; Ben Stout; Ben Walters; and Logan Hamilton.

“I can see how the ‘free stuff’ liberals are offering young people might seem attractive. But the reality is nothing the government provides is ‘free’ it must be paid for with the fruits of someone else’s labor,” McCormick said. “I am proud that Seventh District Millennials understand that only free market capitalism encourages innovation, rewards hard work and offers limitless opportunity.”

Gwinnett Chamber set to host virtual commission candidates forum

Gwinnett County residents will get a chance to hear from the candidates running for the three open seats on the county commission in early September.

The Gwinnett Chamber announced this past week that it will hold a candidates forum for the commission races at 5 p.m. on Sept. 8. The featured races include commission chairman, commission District 1 and commission District 3.

For the chairman’s race, Democratic nominee Nicole Love Hendrickson and Republican nominee David Post are expected to participate. For the District 1 race, Democratic nominee Kirkland Carden and Republican nominee Laurie McClain are participating.

Meanwhile, District 3 Republican nominee Ben Archer and Democratic nominee Jasper Watkins are being promoted as participating in the forum.

The forum will be broadcast as a Zoom seminar. The link to watch the forum will be sent to residents once they register at bit.ly/31zLTZ7.

Residents who have questions for the candidates can send them to aperry@gwinnettchamber.org by 5 p.m. on Sept. 4.