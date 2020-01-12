A longtime Lawrenceville doctor who works at Northside Hospital-Gwinnett was picked by Gov. Brian Kemp to sit on the Georgia Composite Medical Board this past week.
Dr. William Bostock was one of three appointments Kemp made to the board, with the others being Dr. John Marshall from Atlanta and Roswell resident Shawn Hanley, who will serve as a consumer member of the board.
Bostock has been a member of Gwinnett County’s medical community for more than 30 years. He began practicing family medicine in Lawrenceville in 1986. He has served as the Gwinnett Hospital System PHO’s board chairman and sat on the Promina Health System board member in the past over the years.
The physician graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences’s medical school as well as the Medical College of Georgia’s physician’s assistant school.
He also did his family medicine residency at the Medical College of Georgia.
In 2014, he joined the graduate medical education faculty as the Osteopathic Residency Program director at was then called Gwinnett Medical Center, but has since changed its name to Northside Hospital-Gwinnett.
In addition to serving on the Gwinnett Hospital System PHO board, Bostock has also been a member of the American College of Osteopathic Physicians, American Osteopathic Association, American Academy of Family Physicians and the American Medical Association among other professional organizations.
Profit leaves 7th District race, will run in 6th District instead
One of the Republicans who had been running for the 7th Congressional District race has dropped out — so he can run for the 6th Congressional District seat instead.
In a low-key move in between Christmas and New Years, former Atlanta Falcons player Joe Profit shifted verbiage on his campaign’s Facebook page to show he is challenging Karen Handel for the GOP nomination in the 6th District. The eventual Republican nominee for that seat will face U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.)
Profit was one of several Republicans in a crowded GOP field running for the 7th Congressional District, where at least a half-dozen Republicans have announced plans to run for that seat, which will be open this year.
It is unclear which congressional district Profit actually lives in, however. If the recent switch in districts isn’t confusing enough, Profit ran for the 4th Congressional District seat against Hank Johnson in 2018.
Barnes now endorsing Karinshak in 7th District
A second high profile early endorser of Carolyn Bourdeaux has flipped their support to state Sen. Zahra Karinshak in the Democratic race for the 7th Congressional District.
Former Gov. Roy Barnes, who Karinshak once worked with years ago, is now backing the legislator in the race to replace U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall.
“Before her own tenure in office, Zahra served as my legal counsel when I was Governor,” Barnes said in a statement. “She worked alongside me to change the Georgia state flag so as to reduce the prominence of the Confederate battle emblem, and she approached that battle with conviction, fearlessness, and a fighting spirit. Zahra is a no-nonsense get-things-done kind of leader who can move our state and country forward, which is why I’m proud to endorse Zahra for Georgia’s 7th Congressional district.”
Barnes’ decision to flip his support from Bourdeaux to Karinshak came on the heels of former U.S. Sen. Max Cleland’s decision to do the same.
Karinshak’s campaign also announced this past week that she received endorsements from state Sens. Gloria Butler, Steve Henson, Lester Jackson, Donzella James, Harold Jones, David Lucas, Michael ‘Doc’ Rhett and Horacena Tate, and state Rep. Shelly Hutchinson.
Conservative Republican Women of North Atlanta set chili supper date
The Conservative Republican Women of North Atlanta will hold their annual Chili Supper later this month.
The group announced the event will be held at 6:45 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Duluth Rexall Grill, which is located at 3165 Buford Highway in Duluth. During the gathering, state Rep. Bonnie Rich, R-Suwanee, will provide a legislative preview and attorney Jane Robbins will provide a presentation titled “The Transgender Movement: Political Ideology vs. Reality.”
Elizabeth Warren hiring Georgia campaign staff
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren became the first Democrat running for president this year to announce the hiring of staff to work in Georgia this past week.
From metro Atlanta, the staff will be lead by organizing director Anthony Davis Jr., community organizing director Edima Ufot, northern regional organizing director Jasmine Talley and faith community organizer Beverly “Bev” Jackson.
The campaign also announced Jason Wheeler will be based out of the Columbus area as the southern regional organizing director. Meanwhile, Terrence Clark will be the campaign’s communications lead for Georgia.
