Gwinnett voters will be able to visit nine early voting sites to cast their ballots in the 2020 general election starting on Monday.

This week marks the beginning of three weeks of early voting in Gwinnett, with the polls set to be open every day, including Saturdays and Sundays, until Oct. 30.

Polling sites and times include 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Gwinnett County Voter Registrations & Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building, which is located at 455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200 Lawrenceville; and 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 North Bogan Road in Buford; Lenora Park Gym, 4515 Lenora Church Road in Snellville; Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Old Auburn Road in Dacula; Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road in Norcross; George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Highway in Suwanee; Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville; Mountain Park Activity Building, 1063 Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain; and Shorty Howell Park Recreation Center, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth.

Peachtree Corners mayor joins Gwinnett Chamber Board of Directors

Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason is joining Gwinnett County’s business leaders at the county’s chamber of commerce.

He’s not leaving his post with the city, but has rather been selected to serve on the Gwinnett Chamber’s Board of Directors as a board chairman’s appointment, picked by Board Chair-Elect Doug Jenkins. He will join the board in January.

“It is an honor to have been selected to serve as a member of this prestigious board,” Mason said. “The Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce has always played a key role in the development of our great county. Our greatest strength is our membership and together we will continue to focus on ensuring Gwinnett County remains a strong economic leader.”

Andrew Young, local faith leaders support Carolyn Bourdeaux in 7th Congressional District race

Several faith community leaders, including former Ambassador Andrew Young, recently supported Democratic 7th Congressional District nominee Carolyn Bourdeaux in a virtual faith leaders roundtable.

“I have personally known Carolyn for 15 years, and I have experienced her steadfast friendship and her effective, focused leadership firsthand,” Ambassador Andrew Young said. “Carolyn has stood shoulder to shoulder with us in our battle for justice and racial equality. For these reasons and more, we are confident in her ability to lead us in Congress and fight for the key issues that impact all Georgians.”

Joining young in the roundtable were: Pastor Elijah Collins from New Jerusalem church; Pastor Ben Hawks of Mt. Zion Baptist Church; Pastor Marion Sailor from Christ the King; Pastor Kevin Lee from Berean Christian Church; Pastor Jesse Curney in New Mercies; Pastor Ronald Dunnigan from Pleasant Hill Baptist Church; and Pastor Richard Haynes of Salem Baptist Church.

State Rep. Chuck Efstration announces endorsement from state, local educators group

State Rep. Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula, announced on Friday that his re-election bid has been endorsed by the Georgia Association of Educators and the Gwinnett County Association of Educators.

“I am proud to have the endorsement of both the Georgia Association of Educators and the Gwinnett County Association of Educators,” said Chuck Efstration. “As the son of a career GCPS teacher, I know how important our educators, administrators, and staff are to the community.”

Efstration is seeking a new term in state House District 104. He is being challenged by Democratic Party nominee, Nakita Hemingway.