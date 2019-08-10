The open race to be the next Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners chairman gained two more candidates this week when Norcross resident Desmond Nembhard and Peachtree Corners resident Brooke Siskin announced they were entering the race.
Siskin announced her candidacy in an email to reporters on Monday while Nembhard teased a bid for the office on his Facebook page Wednesday and posted a link to his campaign website, www.electdesmond.com, on the social media page Friday. Both candidates are Democrats who have previously sought public office in Gwinnett.
Nembhard, a native of Jamaica who moved to the U.S. in 1990, ran against Commissioner Ben Ku in last year's Democratic primary for the county commission District 2 seat. Ku won the primary and went on to defeat Republican incumbent Lynette Howard in November.
"No reason to pull out your hair, vote Desmond 2020 Gwinnett County chair," Nembhard said in his Facebook post announcing his campaign website Friday.
Meanwhile, Siskin ran unsuccessfully for the Georgia House District 95 seat against then-incumbent Rep. Tom Rice in 2012.
Siskin plans to hold a kickoff fundraiser/51st birthday celebration at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at Grace 1720 Restaurant, which is located at 5155 Peachtree Parkway Suite 320 in Peachtree Corners. Tickets start at $51 and Siskin said U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., is expected to appear at the event. Event information and campaign fundraising information is available at www.brookeforgwinnett.com.
“I am all about community, commitment, and leadership,” Siskin said in a campaign statement. “This is why I am inviting the Community to my kickoff event, because we all have to work together all one million plus of us!”
At least a half-dozen Democrats have now said they will run for the commission chairman's seat next year. The seat became an open race after Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash, a Republican, announced earlier this year that she would not seek re-election next year.
Woodall says 'hate and violence have no home here' after El Paso, Dayton shootings
U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall spoke out against "hate and violence" in the aftermath of the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
In a statement, Woodall condemned the shootings, but did not point blame at anyone for the shootings. In the aftermath of the shootings, particularly the one in El Paso, some groups have blamed President Donald Trump and accused him of inspiring violence against minorities with comments he has made over the years.
“I am shocked by the violence that took place in El Paso and Dayton over the weekend," Woodall said. "As a community, we say with one voice, and with finality, that hate and violence have no home here.”
Gonsalves condemns federal budget passage
While the Republican controlled U.S. Senate recently passed the two-year federal budget deal, one Republican running for the 7th Congressional District seat in Gwinnett was not pleased to see the spending plan win approval.
Mark Gonsalves condemned the budget's passage, saying the nation's leaders need to reign in spending and show fiscal restraint. The deal is expected to raise federal spending by $320 billion.
“When does it stop," Gonsalves asked. "Whatever happened to the principles for which the Republican Party once so proudly stood—balanced budgets and fiscal restraint? Whatever happened to the notion that we should leave a better country to our children and grandchildren? Shame on the U.S. Senate.”
Martinez appointed to Stone Mountain Memorial Association board
Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez was recently picked by Gov. Brian Kemp to help oversee Stone Mountain Park.
Kemp appointed Martinez to sit on the Stone Mountain Association Board, whose job is to "sustain, enhance, and protect Stone Mountain Park and provide enriching historical, natural, cultural, and recreational experiences for all who visit," according to the governor's office.
Martinez is a U.S. Navy veteran who became the first Hispanic mayor of a Georgia city when he was elected in 2017.