Police: Man drives stolen car to jail to bond out girlfriend who was arrested for driving stolen car

Akhria Cooper, left, and Derrick Taylor-Canty

In January, Duluth residents Derrick Taylor-Canty, 26, and Akhria Cooper, 24, were incarcerated and charged with felony and misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property, altering serial numbers and several other charges for having four stolen cars in their possession, police said.

The two were suspects in a automotive theft scheme. Taylor-Canty went to bond out his girlfriend, Cooper, after Motor Vehicle Theft Investigators told him she was in custody. An investigator approached Taylor-Canty in the parking lot when and discovered the car he was driving was stolen.

