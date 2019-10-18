Police believe an Illinois business man wired $227,500 to a Gwinnett County man who intercepted email correspondence and sent fake account info to the victim.
Gwinnett County detectives said an unknown suspect intercepted an email correspondence regarding a business sale and sent the victim fraudulent wiring instructions for the transaction. In May, an Illinois man was arranging to purchase a business, he and the seller were the two people in correspondence via email.
The victim unknowingly sent $227,500 to an account belonging to Fred Carlton, though investigators believe that name is fake.
A detective with Schaumburg Police Department in Illinois contacted Gwinnett County Police after learning the suspect had listed a Gwinnett County address. A suspect was captured on surveillance video making large cash withdrawals from SunTrust bank located at 5950 Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross.
"We need help from the public in identifying the suspect in this case," Cpl. Michelle Pihera wrote in a statement from the police department.
Detectives can be contacted at 770-513-5300, and people wanting to place anonymous tips can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Reference case number 19-083516 when reporting information.