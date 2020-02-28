A Litonia woman was arrested after threatening to shoot people at Gwinnett County Police Department's South Precinct and bomb a Lowe's in Stone Mountain.
On Thursday, police arrested 35-year-old Jheri Leil Polite and charged her with terroristic threats and transmitting a false public alarm. She is currently incarcerated at the Gwinnett County jail.
Police said the 911 Center received a phone call on Tuesday from a woman identifying herself as "Jessica" who stated she was across the street from the South Precinct at 2180 Stone Drive in Lilburn. She told the call taker "a lot of people are going to die today."
Police said another call came in approximately 30 minutes later from an unidentified caller. Police said the caller threatened to kill everyone at the South Precinct with an AK-47.
At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police said a call came in to the 911 Center from a woman claiming that she had a bomb at a Lowe’s at 4855 Stone Mountain Highway in unincorporated Lilburn, less than a mile from the South Precinct.
Police said the caller stated that everyone was going to die. The store was searched, and no threats were found.
At approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday, a woman called the 911 Center claiming that there was a bomb inside the same Lowe’s as the previous day’s call. Police, again, found no evidence the threats were credible.
The lead detective assigned to this case identified a possible name and phone number belonging to a Lithonia woman. Detectives visited Polite's home Thursday and arrested her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.