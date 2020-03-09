While political insiders have been commonplace for decades in Congress, outsiders capable of changing the status quo are a rare thing. Senator David Perdue is that kind of outsider, and we must re-elect him this November.
A former Fortune 500 CEO who created thousands of jobs while revitalizing companies that were on the verge of collapse, David has a clear record of solving problems with innovative, outside-the-box thinking. David’s leadership of companies like Reebok and Dollar General breathed new life into their brands and expanded opportunity for countless employees.
Since taking office as our Senator, David has used the skills he learned as a business leader and job creator to get results for Georgia families and solve problems that others could not. We saw this when he secured hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding for the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project, a project that had been stalled for years before. Thanks to David, this expansion will breathe new life into our state’s economy.
David’s understanding of economic issues has been essential to moving the ball forward for the American people in recent years as the country has experienced record-breaking growth. He played a key role in securing tax relief that saved each Georgia family over $1,000 on average. David also led on efforts to rollback destructive regulations imposed by Dodd-Frank on community banks, which are essential to small business owners and local communities.
David has also shown courageous leadership for Georgians when they’ve needed help the most. He spearheaded efforts to quickly rebuild the I-85 bridge after its collapse and secured over $3 billion in federal disaster aid despite partisan attempts by some in Congress to delay it.
An accomplished dealmaker, David has also shown willingness to reach across the aisle and work with Democrats to move the ball forward on issues like school safety. He recently put forward legislation to improve access to information for schools seeking to become more secure from mass shootings, bringing together Democrats and Republicans to find a bipartisan solution for a serious problem.
Few Senators, even those who have spent decades in office, can boast the same depth of accomplishments that David has achieved in less than six years. But while his effectiveness as a Senator speaks for itself, David does not wish to remain in politics indefinitely. He does not plan to seek more than two terms in office and supports putting term limits in place so that our country can return to being run by citizen legislators, not career politicians like our founders intended.
A true outsider like David Perdue is a rarity and that’s why we must do everything we can to ensure that he wins re-election in November. America would be much better off if more senators were cut from the same cloth as him.
