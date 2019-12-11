Local football fan Larry Duval was the overall winner of the Daily Post’s High School Football Pickem Contest, predicting the most games correct from the 2019 Gwinnett season.
Enter by December 31st for a chance to win the grand prize trip to The Players Championship March 15 - 20, 2020. Prize include 2 greenside lounge tickets and weekly parking, 5 nights at The Collector Luxury Inn & Gardens in beautiful St. Augustine, 2 rounds of golf for 2 at Cimarrone Gol…
- Video shows a man rescuing neighbor's dog after its leash got stuck in elevator doors
- Sinclair drops political commentary segments by former Trump aide Boris Epshteyn
- Fed leaves rates steady and signals a pause in 2020
- They survived New Zealand's volcano eruption, then went back to rescue others
- Half-animal, half-human hybrids depicted on oldest discovered cave art
Articles
- Philip McKeon, former child actor, has died at 55
- Officials: Revel's collapse not a bad reflection on Gwinnett
- Lawrenceville man sentenced to prison for stalking ex-girlfriend
- Gwinnett pie studio named one of the best in America by online ranking
- Second suspect indicted for felony murder in Buford shooting
- Jones County Sheriff's Office throws shade at Buford before football game
- Driver of SUV killed in wreck involving school bus
- Police: Eastbound lanes reopen on Holcomb Bridge Road in Peachtree Corners
- Police: Party altercation leads to death of 20-year-old at Suwanee area home
- Police seeking pair accused of multiple burglaries
Images
Videos
Find a local business
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 11