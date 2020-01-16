Rocky Johnson, WWE Hall of Famer and Dwayne Johnson’s dad, has died at 75
Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, WWE Hall of Famer and the father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, died at the age of 75,the WWE announced
on Wednesday.
Johnson, born Wayde Bowles, began his sports career in the boxing ring before transitioning to the sports entertainment world of wrestling in the 1960s, according to his WWE biography. He competed all over the world against other wrestling superstars, including Adrian Adonis, Mr. Fuji and Don Muraco.
Johnson found his most success when he teamed up with Tony Atlas for tag team matches, the duo went by the name The Soul Patrol, accoridng to WWE. In 1983, they made history when they defeated The Wild Samoans and became the first African-American World Tag Team Champions in WWE’s history.
“Rocky experienced all the hatred one can imagine, but still ended up dominating the world stage thanks to his hard work, determination and values.”
Female 007 ruled out by
James Bond producer
James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has poured cold water on the idea that the enigmatic spy should be played by a woman.
He may, however, be played by an actor who isn’t white, she said, as speculation around who will next fill the shoes of Ian Fleming’s charismatic spy continues to grow.
“No Time to Die,” released in April, will be Daniel Craig’s final 007 appearance.
Producer Broccoli told Variety that changing the iconic character’s gender would be doing women a disservice.
“He can be of any color, but he is male,” she said. “I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters.”
While audiences may be calling for more diversity in movies, the filmmaker, who is the daughter of the original 007 producer Albert R. Broccoli, said she is not “particularly interested” in taking a male character and having a woman play it.
“I think women are far more interesting than that,” she added.
Demi Lovato will sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl
Demi Lovato announced Thursday that she’ll perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl LIV in Miami.
The singer took to Instagram with the news, posting an official photo with the caption, “Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV See you in Miami @NFL.”
The announcement comes two days after revealing she will perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards later this month.
This year, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the halftime show.
Super Bowl LIV will be played on Feb. 2. Fox will televise the game starting at 6:30 p.m. with kickoff shortly thereafter.
— From wire reports
