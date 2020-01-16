China just agreed to buy $200 billion worth of US products
China has agreed to buy hundreds of billions of dollars worth of products from the United States as part of their “phase one” trade deal.
The agreement signed Wednesday will have Beijing purchase an additional $200 billion of U.S. goods and services over the next two years.
The increase in purchases will be compared to 2017, before the trade war started. China imported over $185 billion in total U.S. goods and services that year.
In exchange, Washington has agreed to reduce tariffs on $120 billion in Chinese products from 15% to 7.5%.
Taken together, the phased purchases by China would result in a dramatic surge in U.S. exports. Total exports to China would increase to over $260 billion in 2020, and roughly $310 billion in 2021 if the deal holds.
Iran is enriching more uranium now than before the nuclear deal, Rouhani says
Iran is enriching more uranium per day now than before the country signed a nuclear deal with major world powers, President Hassan Rouhani said Thursday.
Rouhani also said the country’s nuclear industry was better off today during his address at the 59th Iranian Central Bank General Assembly in Tehran.
“Our daily enrichment is today more than before signing the (JCPOA) agreement,” Rouhani said, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the official name of the 2015 nuclear deal. Rouhani offered no specifics.
Signed by Iran and the U.S., France, Russia, China and Germany after two years of intense negotiations, the deal began to unravel when the U.S. walked away from it in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran. Tehran has responded in recent months by pulling back from some of its commitments under the pact.
Rain and hail pelt Australian states, bringing new risks — and potential relief
Severe storms are pelting some regions of Australia suffering from historic wildfires with rain and large hail.
The storms could bring some much-needed relief to the firefighters battling some of the worst blazes the country has seen in decades. But forecasters say it’s not yet clear if the rain will fall where it’s needed most in the coming days, or whether there will be enough of it to make a difference in fire-ravaged and drought-stricken areas.
So far there hasn’t been enough rain to put out the fires, and lightning from the storms has sparked new blazes.
The Rural Fire Service said if the rain forecasts held true, it could be a panacea for the region’s firefighters.
“This will be all of our Christmas, birthday, engagement, anniversary, wedding and graduation presents rolled into one,” it said Monday on Twitter. “Fingers crossed.”
— From wire reports
