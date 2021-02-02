Gayle King’s daughter got married at Oprah Winfrey’s home
Gayle King’s daughter Kirby Bumpus and her longtime boyfriend Virgil Miller tied the knot at Oprah Winfrey’s house in a socially distanced celebration in December, reports O Magazine.
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Bumpus and Miller, who live on the West Coast, were forced to modify their wedding plans and decided on an intimate ceremony at WInfrey’s home near Santa Barbara.
Kirby did wedding dress fittings over Zoom, but King wasn’t able to get close to help her get ready in person. King said that part was “really tough.”
The guest list included Winfrey, her partner Stedman Graham, and King. Gayle’s son, Will Bumpus, officiated the ceremony.
“It wasn’t the wedding we planned, but it was absolutely perfect,” King told O, which also posted exclusive pictures of the wedding.
The ‘Sex and the City’ revival will address the Covid-19
pandemic
Speaking to Vanity Fair,” Parker listed a number of things the writers are considering as they pen the series, which will also see the return of Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.
The pandemic will “obviously be part of the storyline because that’s the city (these characters) live in,” Parker told the publication, adding, “I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all.”
The show, titled, “And Just Like That,” will feature the women, who will now be in their 50s.
Dolly Parton hasn’t gotten the coronavirus vaccine yet
A newly 75-year-old Dolly Parton is eligible to be inoculated against Covid-19 but hasn’t gotten a shot yet, she told CNN, even though she donated $1 million to vaccine development.
“I’m going to get it, though,” she said Thursday. “I didn’t want to jump line. I didn’t donate the money so I could be protected. I did it for everybody.”
In typical Parton style, she gave the seven-figure sum to help partly fund creation of the Moderna vaccine.
It was a sideline effort by the county music legend, not unlike another project Parton spoke about with CNN: reworking her famous song, “9 to 5,” as “5 to 9” for website building and e-commerce platform Squarespace’s Super Bowl ad.
Indeed, the commercial centers around how many people have side gigs and are grinding beyond the usual office hours.
“I thought, well, why not?” she said of recasting the lyrics to one of her classics. “You know, everybody knows the song as it is, but like me, so many people are working 9 to 5 and 5 to 9, all the time.”
