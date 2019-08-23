27 people injured in Sacramento train crash

Click here for updates on this story
SACRAMENTO, CA (KCRA) -- Twenty-seven people were injured Thursday night in a train crash in north Sacramento, officials said.
A passenger light rail train and a maintenance train collided around 9:45 p.m. at Marconi Avenue and Roseville Road, west of the Winter Street light rail station, Sacramento Regional Transit said.
Two people suffered moderate injuries and 25 people are described as walking wounded, the Sacramento Fire Department said. No one has life-threatening injuries.
The fire department said 13 people were transported to nearby hospitals; the 14 others were treated on the scene.
Sac RT is investigating what caused the crash.
The crashed train remains on the tracks as of Friday morning. A bus bridge is in effect from the Roseville Road RT Station to the Marconi Avenue Station.
No other details were released.
