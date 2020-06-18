Change began the moment Hi-Hope temporarily closed our doors on March 13. While some things have been somewhat predictable, it seems almost impossible to fathom the complete impact of COVID-19, and how it will transform our organization and the intellectual and developmental (IDD) community moving forward.

But with change, there is always opportunity, and we have a team filled with hard-working people willing to embrace that change no matter the circumstances. They are the essential workers you don’t hear too much about, but they are on the front lines playing a critical role for the families we support.

With the suspension of all day program activities, the need for direct support professionals (DSPs) shifted to our residential homes where our individuals still required full-time support. Vonetell Brown, a lead DSP in our day program, didn’t hesitate to make the call to our Residential Manager and make the transition to one of our homes where’s she’s worked the last three months.

“I wanted to do whatever was necessary to give our individuals the meaningful support they deserve,” Vonetell said.

Vonetell has had to learn how to navigate the usual tasks for residential staff in addition to the new challenges of keeping the individuals healthy and safe during the pandemic, including training individuals to wear face covers and practice proper hand hygiene. With shelter-in-place orders still in effect, our individuals spend the majority of their days at home.

The interruption in their daily routine has certainly taken a toll. Vonetell shared that one of the biggest obstacles has been creating meaningful activities at home during the day since the individuals associate home with “downtime”. However, she along with the rest of the residential staff has worked together brilliantly to create a variety of activities to keep the days exciting and fresh for both individuals and staff.

Now more than ever, DSPs face major challenges both at work and at home. Yet, they do not make a living wage. Often times, they are faced with the difficult decision to work multiple jobs, leaving less time for their families, or give up the jobs and individuals they support and love and struggle to make ends meet. DSPs are the lifeblood of our service sector, and without them the important work we do at Hi-Hope would not be possible.

In an effort to combat high turnover rates and low wages for DSPs, we have partnered with They Deserve More, a statewide coalition of families, providers and supporters of individuals with IDD. It is made up of nonprofit community providers like Hi-Hope, support services, advocacy organizations and more. The goal of They Deserve More is to raise awareness about this devastating crisis that threatens our service sector.

It is my hope that you will join us and visit www.theydeservemorega.com to learn more about the campaign, what you can do in your community, and read the stories shared by some of our Hi-Hope DSPs. You’ll learn quickly that They Deserve More.

Susan Boland Butts is executive director of Hi-Hope Service Center.

Through weekday community access, supported employment and residential group homes, Hi-Hope Service Center supports over 140 adults as they contribute their unique gifts and special abilities to our community. www.hihopecenter.org.

People Helping People is a publication of the Gwinnett Coalition for Health & Human Services. For more information contact Ellen Gerstein at ellen@gwinnettcoalition.org or at 770-995-3339.