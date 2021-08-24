Charlie Watts, longtime drummer for the Rolling Stones, dies at 80
Charlie Watts, the unassuming son of a truck driver who gained global fame as the drummer for the Rolling Stones, has died. He was 80.
‘’It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family,” his spokesperson said Tuesday in an emailed statement to CNN.
“Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation. We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time.’’
The band had announced earlier this month that Watts would miss the band’s upcoming North American leg of its “No Filter” tour after undergoing a medical procedure for an unknown condition.
Taylor Swift joins TikTok and the Swifties go mad
Taylor Swift posted her first TikTok and of course her fans went wild.
The singer took to the social media platform to promote the vinyl edition of the upcoming release of the re-recording of “Red,” currently available for presale.
“Lots going on at the moment,” Swift wrote. “Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin. #SwiftTok.”
The updated version of “Red,” titled “Red (Taylor’s Version),” will be released on Nov. 19 and features 30 songs.
Set to the tune of UK rapper Dave’s “Screwface Capital” and its line “My outstanding payments swift like Taylor,” Swift uses video snippets and album art from “Folklore,” “Evermore,” “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” and “Red (Taylor’s Version).”
Swift even used the popular #swifttok hashtag, which followers use to post content related to the singer.
In her bio she says “This is pretty much just a cat account.”
Conan O’Brien’s tweet prompts FDA to discourage #MilkCrateChallenge
The latest internet “challenge” involves milk crates and serious pain.
In “The Milk Crate Challenge,” started recently on TikTok, someone gathers a bunch of milk crates and stacks them as high as they can, then attempts to step up one side and down the other without the crates faltering underneath them.
Many people don’t succeed and fail in cringe-inducing ways, tumbling to the ground and knocking milk crates over on the way, injuring their bodies in the process.
Now, thanks to Conan O’Brien, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has weighed in.
O’Brien tweeted about the challenge on Monday, quipping that he will not do it until the FDA approves it.
“Waiting for FDA approval before I take the Milk Crate Challenge,” he joked, playing off of this week’s FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.s
— From wire reports
tatus/1429515876391391236?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1429515876391391236%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.today.com%2Fparents%2Fparents-should-know-about-dangerous-milk-crate-challenge-t228930” target=”_blank”}Virginia orthopedic surgeon{/a} to warn against the stunt at a time when emergency rooms and medical personnel are overwhelmed with Covid patients.
Like the {a href=”https://www.cnn.com/2018/01/17/health/tide-laundry-pod-challenge-poison-control/index.html” target=”_blank”}”Tide Pod Challenge”{/a} of 2018 that resulted in calls to poison control centers and laundry pods removed from shelves, the obviously risky “The Milk Crate Challenge” will also come to an end — and hopefully before anyone else is wounded.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.