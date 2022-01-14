...SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS LIKELY OVER NORTH GEORGIA SATURDAY
NIGHT AND SUNDAY...
...BLACK ICE LIKELY SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY MORNING...
A strong upper level storm system will combine with very cold
temperatures aloft and near the ground to produce wintry
precipitation this weekend.
The rain will begin mixing with and changing to snow after
midnight on Saturday night and switch to mainly snow over far
northeast Georgia with a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and
snow over the rest of north Georgia during the day Sunday. Light
snow or snow flurries will be ending from west to east Sunday
evening.
The heaviest snow will fall on Sunday over far northeast Georgia,
where a Winter Storm Watch is in effect and up to 6 inches of
snow is expected with higher amounts possible at elevations above
2000 feet. Elsewhere across north Georgia north of I-20, up to 2
inches of sleet and snow and up to two-tenths (0.20) of an inch of
ice will be possible. South of I-20, there may be some snow or
sleet mixed with the rain but little to no accumulation is
expected.
After the precipitation clears out Sunday night, temperatures
will fall into the 20s and any remaining liquid runoff from
earlier precipitation will likely freeze on roadways across north
Georgia. These icy spots will persist well into Monday morning.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your preferred local media
outlet for further updates from the National Weather Service.
Pedestrian, water improvements planned in western Gwinnett County
Several transportation projects involving sidewalks or a new water main are about to begin in western Gwinnett County.
County commissioners recently gave the OK to a $835,148 contract with Sol Construction LLC to carry out the projects on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Holcomb Bridge Road and Pond Road. The PIB and Holcomb Bridge projects entail the addition of new sidewalks in areas where they don't already exist.
Meanwhile, a new drainage system and a new water main will be installed on Pond Road, from Ingram Road to Tiger Boulevard.
Peachtree Industrial will gain sidewalk, curb and gutter and other drainage improvements on the east side of the road, between North Berkeley Lake Road and Bradford Creek Trail. Sidewalks and curb and gutter improvements will also be installed on the east side of Holcomb Bridge, from Peachtree Corners Circle Road to Smithpointe Drive.
Both projects will be funded with monies from the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax.
Meanwhile, the Pond Road project will include new fire hydrants and curb and gutter and other drainage improvements along with the new water main. This project will be funded by both the SPLOST and funds from the Department of Water Resources.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
