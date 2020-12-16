Peach State FCU Staff and Members Donate to Toys For Tots
Pictured: Peach State staff members pose with some of the toys to be donated to “Toys For Tots” thanks to the generous donations from their members and staff.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA (December 15, 2020) – Thanks to the generosity of credit union members and staff, Peach State Federal Credit Union has collected toys to be donated to “Toys For Tots”. Each year donation boxes are placed in all of Peach State’s branch locations as well as the corporate headquarters in Lawrenceville to help less-fortunate children have a happy holiday.
About Peach State Federal Credit Union
Peach State is a $636 million credit union that serves more than 60,000 members in Georgia and South Carolina. Operating as a not-for-profit financial cooperative, Peach State’s mission is to provide quality financial services that meet the needs and exceed the expectations of its member-owners. For more information about our products and services, visit www.peachstatefcu.org. The credit union’s passion for helping their members and community continue to grow guided them to create the Peach State C.A.R.E.S. VISA® Debit Card program. Since the inception of the program in July 2019, Peach State has donated more than $850,000 to charitable organizations, school systems and the arts in the communities that we serve. The C.A.R.E.S. program was created to put these contributions on a sustainable path for the future. To learn more about how Peach State cares, visit https://www.peachstatefcu.org/Stories/Peach-State-CARES.
