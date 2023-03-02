...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 11 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Recent rains and saturated soils may mean
trees are more likely to fall in enhanced winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Former State Sen. Mitch Seabaugh, who serves as the executive director and deputy state treasurer of Georgia’s 529 College Plan, has firsthand knowledge of how difficult it can often be to pay for college tuition.
Seabaugh, who earned an accounting degree in just three years from Southern Arkansas University in 1981, originally hoped to access some financial assistance from playing on the Muleriders’ football team, but a knee injury during his freshman year effectively cancelled that plan.
“I paid for college myself,” he said, noting that he declined his parents’ offer to help. “I was working 30 hours a week my last year in school and was taking between 18 and 21 hours at school so I could graduate in three years.”
The Missouri native, who served in the Senate from 2001 to 2011, was appointed by then-Gov. Nathan Deal in 2011 to lead the state’s Path2College 529 initiative and has been an ardent supporter of making higher education available to those who might otherwise miss out. Since he was appointed a dozen years ago, the Path2College 529 Plan — which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2022 — has experienced 131% growth in accounts and 382% growth in assets under management.
“It’s grown quite a bit,” said Seabaugh. “We have eclipsed $4.6 billion in assets under management. And as of Feb. 10, we have almost 225,000 accounts open…By March, we’ll have had $2 billion in qualified withdrawals for education expenses. That’s pretty significant. That’s a highlight for our plan.”
The 529 Plan — named after IRS code section 529 — is a structured investment plan whereby money (an account can be started with as little as $25) is placed in an account and accrues value based on the investment strategy utilized. Parents who establish accounts for their children not only receive a tax credit of up to $4,000 per child, but when money is withdrawn for a qualified educational purpose, those funds are state- and federal-tax free.
Seabaugh pointed out that in some cases the Path2College plan helps young people realize their college goals beyond the financial ramifications.
“Washington University did a study years ago that said any child that has a college savings account is seven times for more likely to go to college, regardless of the amount saved,” he said. “Think about it — when there’s a child with an account, the mentality of the family is that the child is going to college. With that mentality, they’re more likely to have college as a goal.”
The agency’s marketing arm has a host of ways to create public awareness of the Path2College plan, including establishing college-fund accounts each year for the first babies born on Tax Day (April 15) and for the first babies born on May 29 (5-29).
“On Tax Day, we have three tax-day babies that we make a $1,529 contribution to a 529 plan,” said Seabaugh. “When I started, I wondered if people would care about that. It’s amazing that in Savannah and Macon and Atlanta how many television cameras and reporters would show up,. They’re looking for a good story on Tax Day and this is a good story.
“And we’ve got May 29 — the first babies born in Columbus in Augusta on 5-29 get $1,529. We also have a Newborn Sweepstakes where we send new mothers postcards inviting them to join our sweepstakes and we start a dialogue with them that it’s time to open an account to start saving for your child…Those are some of the things we do to get people aware, and we’ve had quite a bit of success. We’ve got one of the fastest-growing plans in the nation.”
Seabaugh — who noted the plan can also be used for graduate school — emphasized that it’s never too early or too late to establish a college-fund account.
“People say, ‘It’s too late — I should have done it when they were younger, and now my kids are in high school and it’s too late,’” he said. “Or if the thought may be, ‘I’ll never be able to save all that it takes.’ Every dollar saved is one less dollar needed in a student loan. The money saved you earn off it — a loan you pay interest on. The gap gets even bigger now.”For more information, visit www.pathtocollege529.com.
