Parkview High School junior Farzana Faiza was recently named one of the top student artists in the 4th Congressional District.
U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson’s office announced Faiza was the second runner-up in his congressional art competition for her artwork, which is titles “Bleeding Butterflies.”
Members of Congress across the nation host art competitions each year, giving high school students an opportunity to compete for a chance to have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a year. As the second runner-up in the 4th Congressional District competition, Faiza’s work will be displayed in Johnson’s District Office for the next year.
But, perhaps of greater importance for Faiza’s longterm art career, she also received a $7,500 scholarship to The Art Institute of Atlanta.
Newton High School freshman Christopher Ramos won the grand prize and will have his work displayed in the U.S. Capitol while Heritage High School sophomore Crystal Rose was the first runner-up and DeKalb School of the Arts sophomore Christina Kimberly Lu was named the third runner-up.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
