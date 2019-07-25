Parkview High School Class of 2015 graduate Claire Allinson saw the proverbial lightbulb turn on for one of her campers at the University of North Georgia Summer Honors program after one of her groups failed to complete a ropes course at Pine Valley in Dahlonega.
“The group was just discombobulated,” Allinson said. “They were talking over each other and didn’t know what was going on. It was not going well in the beginning, I’ll tell you that.”
By the end, all of the high school campers — a mix of high-GPA juniors and seniors — climbed off the ropes course and Allinson debriefed them on why their group was unable to reach the objective. One girl, who was notably quiet at the beginning of the camp, summarized their team’s problems the best.
“She kind of just looked at everyone and said, ‘We just have to make sure that we’re all on the same page, and make sure that we know that we’re all working toward the same goal,’” Allinson said, recounting the words of her astute camper. “‘It doesn’t matter who the leader is, we have to agree on one plan and trust each other.’”
To no surprise, perhaps, the group performed well by taking courses slower at the beginning and consistently achieved objectives. It summarizes the intention of the UNG Summer Honors Program in a nutshell.
At the UNG Summer Honors Program, with which Allinson has been involved in since her freshman year, campers spend the majority of camp completing a leadership curriculum that features courses through “adventure-learning” at the Pine Valley Ropes Course near the college’s campus. In their free time, future college students watch movies, spend time at the historic Dahlonega square and compete in Camp Olympics.
Allinson, who hopes to use an accounting degree from UNG to work on ropes courses, was recruited to the summer honors program and was trained on ropes courses. The camp’s dual purpose is to introduce campers to college academics and leadership skills. All students are at the top of their class, some are applying for Ivy League schools but don’t have the “soft skills,” as Allinson put it.
“In high school, you can get stuck with studying and not interacting with people,” she said. “How it usually works is, in the morning they get to go to an actual college classroom and meet college professors and understand what a college lecture looks like. They go to lunch and get changed and then they come out to the ropes course.”
That’s where the leadership and communication development comes in. Students' small-groups, made of people they may not know well, are taught how to operate their gear and then embark on scored leadership challenges.
Those leadership challenges can lead to moments like the one Allinson described when bright kids get a little more mature in the way they communicate with peers. Groups elect one leader before they’re thrown into the fire. Groups leaders are given special information about their challenge objectives that they’re responsible for communicating to their groups.
“I handle all of the ropes course activities and I go out early with my crew and we set out the ropes course while they’re in academics,” Allinson said.
She said, as she’s wrapping up her fourth year of being a Summer Honors mentor and group leader, she’s experienced fulfillment from seeing high school students grow from shy teenagers to empowered young adults. In some of the vulnerable moment after challenges, campers hold themselves accountable and look to her for guidance.
“We’re putting them under this pressure to see how they will react — either crumble or grow through that,” Allinson said. “It’s really cool because a lot maybe fail in the beginning and you get to talk through that with them an really pinpoint, ‘What happened here that hampered the success of the group?’ … It’s cool because they just always want to learn and you see that growth from Day 1.”