Loganville resident Jennifer Kilgore said her 12-year-old daughter, Karalyn, and her two older sisters couldn’t contain themselves when P4 Foundation volunteers delivered a load of Christmas presents to their home.
“They were all super excited when they walked in with gifts,” Kilgore said. “Of course, we let them open one early.”
Karalyn got a big fuzzy jacket from Justice, her 16-year-old sister got a makeup kit and their oldest sister got gift cards to help her pay for gas and other expenses traveling back and forth from college.
Jennifer Kilgore said the early Christmas is a relief for her family, which has been surviving on one income while paying for Karalyn’s cancer treatments since September 2018. Karalyn was diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma close to her 11th birthday.
Gwinnett-based P4 Foundation has not just provided the Kilgores with gifts, but other treatment-related items that could help speed up Karalyn’s recovery, such as a water filter and supplements for protein replacement therapy.
“We’re still a one-income family, and having help from P4 was still a blessing,” Kilgore said.
Pray 4 Childhood Cancer Foundation was started by Mill Creek High School student, Gino Vizzi, when he was diagnosed with an incurable form of cancer in 2014. While spending time in the hospital for treatment, he decided he wanted to help other families of children affected by cancer.
“He saw the need,” Gino’s father David Vizzi said. “There was a little girl in the hospital at the time, she was by herself. He found out the reason she was by herself was because her mom was home taking care of other children, and there was no dad in the picture. He asked my wife and I, ‘Listen, is there something we can do?’”
Since then, the organization has grow to support dozens of metro-Atlanta families. Typically, that comes in the form of a supplement to income by helping with medical bills or medications. Close to Christmas time, the foundation literally delivers presents to local families. P4 Foundation relies solely on donations and sponsorships to provide money and toys for this year’s support drive.
On Dec. 14, a group of Hamilton Mill moms, local Girl Scout Troop number 18155, the Mill Creek High School dance team and Mill Creek High School baseball program delivered gifts to P4 families. Gifts were purchased and donated by local companies their employees, local families, organizations and the P4Foundation itself. The foundation also received donations from Media 8th Media, Mike Mundy Realty, Mermaid Pilates, Singys.com, Rhine Family and GA811.
“We delivered to about five or six families that day,” said Kelly Sherwood, P4 Foundation’s intake coordinator.
David Vizzi said the foundation has provided roughly 13 local families Christmas presents this year.
Since it’s been founded, most of the connections P4 has made to local families have come through word of mouth. For example, Cumming resident Nikki Brown said one of her close friends works with David Vizzi, who introduced them.
“We decided to reach out to them and have them fill out the documents to become a P4 family,” Vizzi said. “And then we started supporting them immediately, once we found out what their needs were.”
Brown was 27 weeks pregnant with her third child on Father’s Day when her daughter, Maddie, was diagnosed with leukemia. She remembers thinking there was something wrong when Maddie started spiking high fevers seemingly out of nowhere, but she didn’t know how bad.
A nurse drew Maddie’s blood and ran tests, a doctor later entered the room accompanied by a chaplain. Brown’s heart said.
“I busted out in tears,” she said. “I said, ‘No, not my child.’”
Four-year-old Maddie is in good spirits, Brown said, and hopes to be growing her hair back soon. After Sherwood and Lindsey Kurtz delivered the gifts, the last thing Sherwood offered Brown were prayers.
“I hope this love helps you guys,” she said before leaving the home in Cumming.