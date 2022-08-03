Oreo is bringing back this flavor after a 5-year hiatus

Oreo's "Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies" are hitting store shelves on August 15, marking their return following a five-year hiatus.

 Oreo

Fall doesn't start for seven more weeks, but it has already begun for Oreo.

Oreo's "Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies" are hitting store shelves on August 15, marking their return following a five-year hiatus. The limited-edition flavor features two golden Oreo cookies with a "festive pumpkin spice flavored cream" sandwiched in the middle.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.